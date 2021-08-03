Sports

…hails Amusan despite 4th place finish

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Following Tobi Amusan’s 4th place finish at the women’s 100m hurdles final on Monday, Minister of Youth and sports Development Mr Sunday Dare has commended her efforts.

 

“Tobi Amusan still remains one of Nigeria’s greatest competitors in athletics. She gave a good account of herself. We celebrate her exploits.

 

“The important thing to note is that many of our top athletes made it and are still making it to the finals in many events particularly h e r e at the Olympics; a compet i t i o n of huge magnitude where winners are separated in milliseconds.

This in itself is an achievement and proof that we are in the committee of the best in respect to many sports in the world.

 

“This is a new and young generation that will be world beaters anyhow. We still hold hopes for medals in the remaining events we are taking part in.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Access Bank Lagos City Marathon: Organisers to accredit only 25 journalists

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In line with Covid-19 protocols and working with the Lagos State Safety Commission and relevant agencies, organisers have announced that only 25 journalists will be allowed to cover the 2021 edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon race and Press Conference. Olukayode Thomas, Head Communications and Media for the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon. […]
Sports

Ole: Why we lost to Palace

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer criticised the decision to award Crystal Palace a penalty in a 3-1 home defeat on Saturday (Sept 19) but said the visitors were worth their victory as his side play catch-up after a late start to the season. With United trailing 1-0 there was a double intervention from […]
Sports

Much ado about Team Nigeria’s slow start

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

The commentary of many Nigerians on the ongoing Olympic Games in Tokyo smacks of ignorance.   Many fail to realize the magnitude of the games which had 206 countries in attendance.   The games involve the best athletes from all over the world, it is not sub-regional or continental where only 20 or 52 countries […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica