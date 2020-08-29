…hails Archbishop Kaigama over Pallium honour by Pope

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Metropolitan Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Dr Ignatius Ayau Kaigama, on “conferral of the Pallium for the See of Abuja” by Pope Francis, which is in recognition of his dedication to promoting unity, peace and justice. According to a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President joined all Christians, particularly the Catholic family, friends and associates of the highly revered clergyman in celebrating the honour by the Papal, affirming that the symbol of conferred jurisdictional authority to promote peace, harmony and unity was most deserved. The President lauded the Metropolitan Archbishop of Abuja for always projecting values of love and working diligently to promote welfare of citizens in the country.
