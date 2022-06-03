News

…hails Queen Elizabeth II for attaining 70 years on throne

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has extendes warm wishes and congratulations, and that of Nigerians, to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, on the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee. As the Queen marks her 70th year on the throne and Head of the Commonwealth of Nations, which Nigeria is a member, the President rejoiced with Her Majesty.

Buhari said Queen Elizabeth II was the first British monarch to reach seven decades on the throne. In a message to mark the special occasion, the President noted that Queen Elizabeth had chalked a number of milestones including the fact of being the youngest ever on the throne, handling her role with confidence and grace and now, the one who has served the longest. He said: “People never lose trust in Queen Elizabeth. Their firm belief is that she always has the potential to deliver, especially during troubled times. “It is confirmation of the fact that Queen Elizabeth always acts and delivers according to people’s expectations.”

 

Our Reporters

