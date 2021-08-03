Arts & Entertainments

Haitian music star, Mickael Marabou, on musical tourism to connect Africa

Brooklyn born, Haitian/American recording star, Mickael Marabou, is presently in Africa and her mission is to bridge the gap between Haiti and “The mother-land’ with music and philanthropy.

Mickael Marabou is one of today’s most successful independent artistes, with two certified viral hits under her belt.

Mickael has crafted a sound that she coined ‘AfroKreyol’, a merger of Haitian Kreyòl and Afrobeat.

“It is important to me to highlight the link between Haiti and Africa. The most African blood found in the west is in Haiti, it is my ambition to reaffirm that lost connection,” she said.

In the summer of 2019 Mickael released her smash single “Fever”, which took over the Caribbean and the Diaspora with over 800,000 combined digital streams across all platforms.

Brooklyn born but remains true to her roots with her ability to blend Caribbean, Hip-Hop and Afrobeat with her dynamic and growing catalog.

Her talent versatility has earned her international exposures and collaborations. “Fever” featured Nigerian Superstar Skales, Uganda’s Treasure the The Ghetto Kids, and set off an international dance craze that dominated Instagram Facebook and TikTok.

In 2020 she followed with another summer banger called “Mamma”, featuring BM aka “The King of Afrobeat Dance.

“Mamma” amassed during the pandemic another impressive showing of over 1 million views of the official video on YouTube, and nearly 900,000 collective streams across digital streaming platforms.

The success of both “Mamma” and “Fever” afforded Mickael the opportunity to connect with and collaborate many of the top afrobeat artists, producers and musicians from across Africa, as she finalizes her album.

Mickael’s purpose for traveling to the continent is simply to connect with the people, sitting down with the press, filming music videos and of course performing charitable works.

For Mickael, this is not only a chance to touch the people musically but also to give back to the community that has supported her for so many years.

Mickael has established organisations and participated with numerous NGOs, charities and non-profit organisations raising money for food, school supplies and more throughout her country, Haiti since the inception of her career.

She is extremely excited to be able to help the people in Ghana and Nigeria and establish the infrastructure for future charitable missions.

