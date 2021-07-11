News

Haitian president riddled with bullets, says wife

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The injured widow of Haiti’s president has described the moment assassins “riddled” her husband with bullets after bursting into their home in the middle of the night.

Martine Moïse said the attack happened so quickly, her husband Jovenel was unable to “say a single word”.

President Moïse was killed on 7 July, allegedly by 28 foreign mercenaries.

Mrs Moïse was also injured in the attack, and was flown to Miami for treatment.

On Saturday, she posted a voice message to her Twitter page vowing to continue his work. A number of people have confirmed it is the president’s wife.

“In the blink of an eye, the mercenaries entered my house and riddled my husband with bullets,” Mrs Moïse says in the recording, describing the moment the attackers killed her husband.

“This act has no name because you have to be a limitless criminal to assassinate a president like Jovenel Moïse, without even giving him the chance to say a single word,” she continued.

She suggested her husband was targeted because for political reasons – in particular, mentioning a referendum on changes to the constitution which could have given the president more power.

The unnamed people, she said, “want to assassinate the president’s dream”.

“I am crying, it is true, but we cannot let the country lose its way,” she added. “We cannot let the blood of President Jovenel Moïse, my husband, our president whom we love so much and who loved us in return, flow in vain.”

Moïse, 53, had been president of Haiti, the poorest nation in the Americas, since 2017. His time in office was rocky as he faced accusations of corruption and there were widespread demonstrations in the capital and other cities earlier this year.

Parliamentary elections should have been held in October 2019 but disputes have delayed them, meaning Moïse had been ruling by decree. He had planned to hold a referendum on the proposed constitutional changes this September.

In February this year, on the day the opposition wanted him to leave office, Moïse said an attempt to kill him and overthrow the government had been foiled.

It is still unclear who organised Wednesday’s attack and with what motive. A number of questions remain unanswered, including how the alleged assassins were able to enter the property. Moïse’s bodyguards are due to be questioned next week.

One prominent opposition figure has openly expressed scepticism over the current version of events. Former Haitian senator Steven Benoit told local station Magik9 radio on Friday it was “not Colombians who killed him”, but did not provide evidence to back up his claims.

Haitian police have said the majority of the mercenaries was Colombian, while two were joint US nationals.

Seventeen of the group were detained in the capital Port-au-Prince after a gun battle. Three suspects were killed by police, and eight others are still being sought.

Colombia’s government has pledged to assist Haiti with its investigation efforts.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Covid19 brought the Entertainment Industry to its knees – Yungbady

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ezebue Richard a.k.a Yungbady a Russian-based Nigeria Afro hip-hop musical talent has revealed how the outbreak of the Covid19 pandemic brought the entertainment industry to its knees. The Africa Woman crooner has said he had to shelve most of his plans that were made for this year when the pandemic broke out. Yungbady, who according […]
News

Oyetola swears in 2 Customary Court of Appeal judges

Posted on Author Lateef Dada Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola yesterday sworn in two Judges of the Customary Court of Appeal. The new judges are Justices Ayoade Aderemi Adesina and Ojo Olayinka Muibat.   The governor, who reiterated his commitment towards continuous raising the bar of judicial excellence with a view to enhancing smooth dispensation of justice and uplifting the […]
News

10 dead as terrorists storm Borno town

Posted on Author Reporter

  At least, 10 people were feared killed Wednesday and eight others wounded in a terror attack in Damasak, the capital of Mobbar Local Government Area Borno State. Bukar Mustapha, head of the Mobbar Local Government Area told an online news portal, Anadolu Agency, that the terrorist attack on the town of Damasak started on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica