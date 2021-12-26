Hajarat Jose living her fashion dream with VWH

At the top building of a prestigious fitness center in Lekki, Phase One, Lagos, Hajarat Jose held a Pop Up Shopping event for her VWH fashion brand.

The shopping experience was well attended by friends, families and the creame de la creme from the classy Lekki residents.

The movable hangers at the Pop Up shop were filled with varieties of fashion pieces, like jumpsuits, shorts, crop tops, maxi dresses, gypsy shirts, two piece ensembles made from mostly adire, tie and dye and other Africa prints.

Speaking about the VWH fashion brand, the CEO and the Creative Director of the fashion brand, Hajarat Jose explained that her brand name VWH simply means ‘Vibing With Hajjo’.

“Hajjo is the nickname my friends call me. And we all know what a vibe is. It’s like all the vibes that comes from me. The designs come from things I enjoy wearing. Anything that is basically my vibe, you will see in my VWH fashion line. The jumpsuits, crop tops, two pieces with the ropes at the back. I love them all.

“The designs are more of just trying to infuse contemporary styles into adire, tie and dye and other African prints,” she said

About the designs sold at the Pop Up shop event, which held recently, the Chemical Engineering graduate said that the collection was made to celebrate the Nigerian woman.

“I designed all the pieces that is unveiled and shopped presently. Even down to the Adire. The inscription says ‘VWH woman’ in five different languages. There is Mata, Nwanyi, Obiri, ie woman in Hausa, Igbo, Isoko, Esan and Yoruba language. The print is specially made for my brand. I picked languages that are common to a vast majority of Nigeria. This collection was made to celebrate the Nigerian woman.”

Another unique write up on the clothing labels was ‘Bad Vibes Don’t Mix With My Outfit’. This, Hajarat explains as a bit of motivation to customers so that they will always have good vibes when they wear her design.

Almost every fashion designer has a story behind their discovering their talent, especially when the story is tied to their childhood but Hajjo will readily tell you that trying to attach her childhood dreams to her fashion career is trying to create a sappy love story that doesn’t exist.

Hajjo started her fashion line in 2017 after she graduated from university and moved back to Nigeria.

“I studied Chemical Engineering at the University of Sheffield in England. Though I didn’t start making clothes over there, I always loved wearing ankara when I come back to Nigeria on holidays. I make clothes for myself. When I wear it and go out, people usually liked them and would want to buy. So I started making them for other people.

“There is no sweet story behind my discovering my talent in fashion. I just decided to capitalize on my love for fashion. Growing up, I have always loved fashion. I have always been the fashionable one in my house. I never thought that I would make a business of it. It was just something I loved doing and I decided to capitalize on it.”

Hajjo has a full time job as an engineer just as she is a fashion designer with an already established brand. She loves and respects both careers, so much that referring to her fashion career as a side business sounds like belittling the hardwork and time she puts in making the brand grow.

“I don’t call my business a side business. In fact I find it insulting for people to call my hardwork a side business. I don’t regard my fashion brand as a side hustle. I love it and I put in a lot of effort to make it work. I almost recognize and regard it at the same level as my job,” she said.

Though this is Hajjo’s first Pop Up shop, she has made several collections. She has also showcased VWH fashion brand at GTBank fashion weekend in 2018. The reception she got from the fashion weekend convinced the young fashionista that the prospects are high for her brand.

So far, she has a good customer base in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Calabar and Enugu.

Her biggest dream is to have her franchise in every state in Nigeria and then extend it internationally.

She also sees it as a business she would love to use to grow the local currency because she also ships her designs internationally.

