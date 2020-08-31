News

Hajiya Khadija Musdafa, mother in-law of Atiku Abubakar, is dead

Hajiya Khadija Musdafa, mother in-law of Atiku Abubakar, the former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the Peoples democratic Party in the 2019 presidential election is dead.

Hajiya Musdafa, wife of the late Lamido Aliyu Musdafa passed away in Yola Monday evening.

Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to the former Vice President, quoted Atiku Abubakar as expressing sadness over the loss.

He, however, said that the Waziri remembers Hajiya Musdafa for her kindness and compassion, which benefited many including Atiku Abubakar himself.

“Hajiya was like a mother to me and treated me with love and compassion, especially after I lost my beloved mother. It will be difficult to forget her. I will, however, take solace in the memory that she lived an impactful life,” the former Vice President was quoted to have said Monday night.

The former Vice President on behalf of his family, expressed deepest condolences to the Lamido of Adamawa HRH Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa and the Musdafa royal family.

The Wazirin also condoled with the government and people of Adamawa State.
He prayed that the Almighty Allah will forgive her sins and grant her Aljannah Fiddaus.

Haiya Khadija Musdafa will be buried Tuesday in Yola, Adamawa State.

