Hajj 2020 cancellation: OGSG assures pilgrims of safety of their deposits

Following the cancellation of international pilgrims from participating in year 2020 Hajj, as announced by Saudi Authority, Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board (OGSMPWB) has assured all intending pilgrims from the state of safety of their initial Hajj deposit with the Board.

According to a statement by the Executive Secretary of the Board, Alhaji Dauda Salau, all intending pilgrims, who made deposits were advised to defer such fare till 2021 Hajj exercise, saying special consideration would be accorded them, as it would be on first-come, first-served basis.

The statement further explained that intending pilgrims, who wish to seek refund of their deposit and other documents, such as international passport, are free to do so.

“The Hajj fare deposit of intending pilgrims are safe and well documented, however, they are advised to defer their existing deposit till the next Hajj exercise, and anyone who wishes to collect his or her money will not be denied, once all requirements are met,” it stated.

The release pointed out that the decision taken by the Saudi Arabian authority was apt, to contain the spread of COVID-19, as it was important to accept the cancellation as the will of Almighty Allah.

The statement further indicated that the Board expressed gratitude to the League of Imams and Alfas, religious organisations, intending pilgrims and indeed all other stakeholders in the state, for their effort and preparation towards the year 2020 cancelled Hajj.

Like this: Like Loading...