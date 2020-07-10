Islam

Hajj 2020: No refunds for Oyo intending pilgrims –Govt

Intending pilgrims who have deposited into the account of the Oyo State Pilgrims’ Welfare Board will not get a refund. The Pilgrims Welfare Board (Muslim wing), which declared this asked all intending pilgrims who made deposits with it for this year’s disrupted hajj to rest assured that their deposits are safe for activation for the pilgrimage in 2021.

Chairman of the board, Professor Sayed Malik, gave the assurance while briefing journalists at his office at the Hajj Camp, Olodo, Ibadan, on the decision of Saudi Arabia on this year’s hajj. Professor Malik, however, asked those who wish to get their money back to request for the refund by writing to the board.

“Looking at the COVID-19 global pandemic and the decision of the Saudi Arabian government to stop international pilgrims from partaking in the 2020 hajj exercise, we want to assure intending pilgrims from Oyo State that have deposited money for the exercise that their money is intact with us. “If anybody wants to collect his or her money, all they need to do is to write the board. But if they so wish, the board can keep the money for them for 2021 hajj,” he said.

Professor Malik commended the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) under the leadership of Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan for his “unrelenting” efforts ahead of the 2020 hajj operation.

He urged all intending pilgrims to join the Oyo State government in the fight against the spread of coronavirus by always observing all the prescribed safety protocols. He reiterated that the decision of Saudi Arabia to allow only local pilgrims of different nationalities to perform hajj this year was meant to curb the spread of the pandemic that is currently ravaging the entire world.

