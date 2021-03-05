Islam

Hajj 2021: Lagos commissioner urges intending pilgrims to take COVID-19 vaccine

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi has urged intending pilgrims for 2021 Hajj exercise to endeavor to take COVID-19 vaccine whenever it was made available. The vaccine arrived Nigeria on Tuesday Elegushi gave the admonition during a special meeting he had with the league of Ulamahs of the Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board at the Shamsi Adisa Thomas (SAT) Mosque, Old Secretariat, Ikeja. The Commissioner, who doubles as the Asiwaju of Ikate Land, urged the intending pilgrims, Ulamahs and other stakeholders in the Hajj operations not to give room for discouragement from any quarters in respect of taking the vaccine whenever the Federal Government commences its dispensation in Nigeria. He added that only holders of the vaccine certificate would be allowed entry into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia when the Hajj exercise begins. Saudi Arabia launch drivethru Covid 19 vaccination stations in Mecca, Medina Says “No need of isolation after vaccine.

While speaking on airlifting and safety of Pilgrims to and from Saudi Arabia, the Commissioner told the meeting of the plans by the State Government through the Ministry and the Board towards ensuring that a reputable airline is engaged for the airlifting of the Intending Pilgrims within two to three days of operation, stressing that the old system when intending Pilgrims stayed in the airport for weeks before being airlifted are gone for good. He also emphasized that any airline that defaults on the airlifting agreement would be penalized accordingly.

Recalling the inability of the intending pilgrims to embark on Hajj in 2020, the Commissioner appreciated all the affected intending pilgrims for leaving their Hajj fare with the state government, saying that the Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu was greatly encouraged over the trust the pilgrims reposed in the state. Elegushi who stated that Hajj was like a pillar that holds the entire universe together, promised the meeting that a befitting accommodation would be provided for pilgrims both in Mecca and Madinah as well as Muna.

He sought the Ulamahs’ support for the state government in her quest towards giving the pilgrims the best of Hajj experience and medical treatment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. On his part, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Islamic matters, Alh. Ahmed Abdullahi Jebe called for harmonious and cordial relationship between the Ulamahs and schedule officers in their deelings with the intending pilgrims at the various Local Government Areas of the State. He said their cooperation would further helped the state in achieving the much needed success in the Hajj operation.

The Executive Secretary, Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mr. Rahman Ishola; Chairman, SAT Mosque, Ikeja, Mr. Murtala Bamgboshe and Chairman of Ulamahs, Alh. Muhsin Ajagbemokeferi, graced the event amongst many others too numerous to mention.

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

