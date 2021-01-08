Islam

Hajj 2021: PTF, NAHCON map out COVID-19 strategic guideline

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the Federal Ministry of Health are mapping out strategic guidelines on COVID-19 preventive measures to safeguard Nigerian pilgrims during the 2021 hajj operation.

This came as Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah Muhammad Saleh Benten said that it is advisable for intending pilgrims frim Nigeria and other parts of the World, who wish to perform Umrah, to receive the coronavirus vaccine. The Head, Public Affairs of NAHCON, Hajiya Fatima Usara, announced the guidelines in a statement obtained by New Telegraph.

Hajiya Usara asked all intending pilgrims and officials of State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards to continue to observe COVID-19 protocols. This, she said, is to curtail the spread of the pandemic, which has entered the second wave. According to her NAHCON is awaiting further directives from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in reverence to its (the Kingdom) divine role as the custodians of the two holy mosques and its domain.

“The Commission would continue to commend and trust the Kingdom for its courage in taking difficult decisions in the interest of Muslims all over the world, even where the unfavourable effect of such decisions was borne by the Kingdom itself,” she said.

She assured Nigerian Muslims that as soon as the Saudi Arabia authority communicates new guidelines on the 2021 Hajj and Umrah, it would take appropriate actions in the interest of intending pilgrims. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah Muhammad Saleh Benten said that it is advisable for intending pilgrims frim Nigeria and other parts of the World, who wish to perform Umrah, to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

All the precautionary measures and preventive protocols are being taken to stem the spread of coronavirus and that is in coordination with the Ministry of Health, the minister said, while emphasizing that the Umrah pilgrimage is “safe”. Benten made the remarks while speaking to Al-Arabiya channel after receiving coronavirus vaccine dose in Jeddah. “Anyone who registers to receive coronavirus vaccine through the Sehhaty application and wants to perform Umrah, must take the vaccine,” he said.

Benten said that all the precautionary measures and preventive protocols such as social distancing, using sanitizer, wearing masks, in addition to the age limit for the performance of the Umrah rituals will be applied.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

1,000 Muslims’ll perform 2020 Hajj, Saudi insists

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

…declares Friday July 31 Eid-el-Kabir Day Saudi Arabia has insisted that only 1000 pilgrims within the Kingdom would perform this year’s hajj. This decision was due to the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the World. The Kingdom’s Supreme Court has also announced that Friday, July 31, will be the first day of Eid Al Adha. The court […]
Islam

Saudi ends 7-month Umrah suspension, resumes Lesser Hajj October 4

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Saudi Arabia will gradually resume the yearround umrah pilgrimage from October 4, the interior ministry said on Tuesday, seven months after it was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. In the first stage, “6,000 citizens and residents within the kingdom will be allowed to perform the umrah per day from October 4”, the ministry said […]
Islam

Hajj 2020: No refunds for Oyo intending pilgrims –Govt

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Intending pilgrims who have deposited into the account of the Oyo State Pilgrims’ Welfare Board will not get a refund. The Pilgrims Welfare Board (Muslim wing), which declared this asked all intending pilgrims who made deposits with it for this year’s disrupted hajj to rest assured that their deposits are safe for activation for the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica