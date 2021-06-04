Islam

Hajj 2021: Saudi rules out quarantine for vaccinated pilgrims

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

…says quarantine expenses to be included in ticket price for others

Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority has announced that travelers who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) do not need to quarantine upon arrival in Saudi Arabia. It added that they must, however, have vaccination certificates that have been attested by authorities in their home country.

The implementation of new procedures for the entry of all non-Saudi citizens followed the statement of the interior ministry quarantine procedures. In a circular sent to all airlines operating in the Kingdom, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said that all unvaccinated travelers will have to bear expenses for their institutional quarantine, which will be included in their ticket price.

The civil aviation authority called on air carriers to ensure all travelers over the age of 8 barring Saudi citizens or other exempted groups must carry coronavirus test certificates approved in the Kingdom not exceeding 72 hours from the scheduled flight departure. Meanwhile, non-Saudi travelers and the exempted groups who have received full doses of one of the vaccines approved by the Ministry of Health are allowed to enter the Kingdom without the need to quarantine themselves provided they present an official vaccination certificate before and upon their arrival, the GACA added in its statement.

The authority obligated air carriers to sign contracts with accommodation facilities approved by the Ministry of Tourism to accommodate travelers who meet the conditions of institutional quarantine for a period of 7 days. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia Ministry of interior has issued a new guideline for all travelers arriving in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as part of measure to control the Covid 19. The new guidelines stipulates that visitors that has not been vaccinated coming from countries that are non in the list of country facing ban must go into institutional quarantine upon their arrival in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Press Agency reported that official sources at the Ministry of Interior said this on Monday The move, which came into force on May 20 (Thursday), makes it mandatory for all unvaccinated travelers to abide by institutional quarantine procedures for a period of 7 days and obtain a valid health insurance document to cover the risks of coronavirus. The institutional quarantine is enforced at a facility under the supervision of the health authorities as opposed to home quarantine.

The unvaccinated travelers also must undergo a PCR test for coronavirus on the first and seventh day of their arrival. The measures exempt the following categories; — Citizens, citizens’ spouses, sons and daughters of citizens, and domestic workers accompanying any of the aforementioned groups. — Unvaccinated domestic workers accompanying a vaccinated resident. — Vaccinated travelers — Official delegations — Those holding diplomatic visas, diplomats and their families residing with them — Airline crew, sea crew —Truck drivers and their assistants from all ports — Those involved in health supply chains, according to the Ministry of Health. The source stressed the need for everyone to adhere to precautionary measures and preventive measures, and not to be complacent in applying health requirements.

Our Reporters

