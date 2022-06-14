Hajj 2022: Confusion as Kano rejects Azman Air

Kano State rejected the decision of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to engage Azman Air to airlift intending pilgrims to the 2022 Hajj in Saudi Arabia. The state is against the decision on the grounds the airlines allegedly lack professionalism regarding Hajj operations.

The Executive Secretary of Kano Pilgrims Agency, MuhammadAbbaDambatta, said they were surprised that NAHCON took the decision. He said the commission only told the state government that they had forwarded the names of proposed airlines to Presidency for approval.

Dambatta said: “However, days after we had written to Max Air who we have been operating with for years and without any hitches, an official of NAHCON told me in his office that they had given us Azman Air. “As I’m talking to you now, our stand is still on Max Air, and no going back. I have paid Hajj deposit money of 60 per cent; we have met all the requirements.”

Azman Air is one of the airlines engaged by NAHCON to ferry pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for Hajj. According to NAHCON, Azman Air is entrusted with the conveyance of pilgrims from 16 states.

They are Kano, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Enugu, Imo, Kaduna, Ogun, Ondo, Rivers, and Yobe. Days into the commencement of the airlift, the two other airlines engaged – Max and Flynas –have been transporting pilgrims to Saudi Arabia, with Azman Air yet to start.

A Kano State Government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “We have already complained to NAHCON over the imposition of Azman Air on the state.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...