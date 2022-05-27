Hajj 2022: Lagos begins weekend lectures for intending pilgrims

The Lagos State Government has urged intending pilgrims for the Y2022 Holy Pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, to ensure that they make themselves available for the weekend lectures in their respective Local Government Areas. The weekend lectures, which commenced on Saturday May 21st, 2022 in all the designated Local Government Areas, is designed to keep them abreast of the ethics and activities of Hajj exercise both in Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The state Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi, disclosed this in a statement signed by the Board Secretary, Imam Hakeem Kosoko, recently. He stated that the weekend lectures would run simultaneously in all the Local Government Areas of the State for at least three weeks.

Elegushi further disclosed that the lectures which have been digitalised, would afford the pilgrims the opportunity to learn from the Ulamah (Islamic scholars) who have been adequately prepared to strengthen their knowledge and also expose them to facts about some historical sites in the Holy land.

He implored them to attend the weekend lectures regularly, emphasizing that they would not regret taking part in the programme. Meanwhile, the Board has concluded an arrangement with the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) for the compulsory medical screening for all the intending pilgrims with a view to ascertaining their health status before embarking on the spiritual journey.

The medical screening exercise continues at the Shamsi Adisa Thomas (SAT) Mosque hall, GRA, Ikeja, until Thursday, May 26, 2022 while administration of the COVID-19 Booster jab by the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board is also on-going at the Local Government Areas for those who are yet to get the booster jab. He advised all intending pilgrims to ensure that they get the booster jab, stressing that without the booster, they would not be allowed entry into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

