Islam

Hajj 2022: Lagos begins weekend lectures for intending pilgrims

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Lagos State Government has urged intending pilgrims for the Y2022 Holy Pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, to ensure that they make themselves available for the weekend lectures in their respective Local Government Areas. The weekend lectures, which commenced on Saturday May 21st, 2022 in all the designated Local Government Areas, is designed to keep them abreast of the ethics and activities of Hajj exercise both in Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The state Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi, disclosed this in a statement signed by the Board Secretary, Imam Hakeem Kosoko, recently. He stated that the weekend lectures would run simultaneously in all the Local Government Areas of the State for at least three weeks.

Elegushi further disclosed that the lectures which have been digitalised, would afford the pilgrims the opportunity to learn from the Ulamah (Islamic scholars) who have been adequately prepared to strengthen their knowledge and also expose them to facts about some historical sites in the Holy land.

He implored them to attend the weekend lectures regularly, emphasizing that they would not regret taking part in the programme. Meanwhile, the Board has concluded an arrangement with the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) for the compulsory medical screening for all the intending pilgrims with a view to ascertaining their health status before embarking on the spiritual journey.

The medical screening exercise continues at the Shamsi Adisa Thomas (SAT) Mosque hall, GRA, Ikeja, until Thursday, May 26, 2022 while administration of the COVID-19 Booster jab by the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board is also on-going at the Local Government Areas for those who are yet to get the booster jab. He advised all intending pilgrims to ensure that they get the booster jab, stressing that without the booster, they would not be allowed entry into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

#EndSARS: Why Muslims must pray for Police Force, officers – MURIC

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Sequel to the rage which attended #EndSARS protests and attacks on police stations and police personnel in the past two weeks, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has called on Nigerian Muslims to pray for the police and members of their families. The group also appealed to leaders of the Police Community Relations Committee to mobilise […]
Islam

NAHCON commends Ogun Pilgrims Board on Hajj operations

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has lauded the Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board for abiding by the rules and regulations on hajj operations. The leader of the NAHCON delegation and Deputy Director, States and Zones, Alhaji Alidu Shutti gave the commendation during an inspection visit to the Board’s Secretariat, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, saying […]
Islam

Stop destabilising Nigeria, MMWG warns political class

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG) has called on the federal and state governments to stop flexing muscles over the open grazing system of cattle rearing, restructuring and other contentious issues that have heated up the polity in recent time. This is just as it traced the challenges confronting the country to political […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica