Hajj 2022: NAHCON meets Mu’assasa in Makkah

Ahead of the 2022 Hajj exercise , the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON led a delegation to Saudi Arabia to familiarize with the new management of Mutawifs Company for Pilgrims from Africa non Arab countries popularly known as Mu’assasa. New Telegraph gathered that the visit was necessitated by the need to acquaint NAHCON leadership with the new set-up sequel to the establishment’s status having been changed to a company by the Saudi’s Government for service enhancement. With the visit, it is hoped that NAHCON leadership will have a first hand detailed description of the new role of the establish-ment in Hajj service delivery.

It was also learnt that the visit would also give NAHCON the privilege of making prior enquiries about new arrangements for the forthcoming Hajj 2022. Nigeria’s delegation were well received by the Company’s Vice Chairman, Mr Muhammad Burhan Saifuddeen at the Company’s headquarters in Makkah. NAHCON delegation also visited the office of Nigerian Consul General in Jeddah, Amb. Abdulkareem Mansur. Among the Chairman’s entourage are NAHCON’s Makkah Liason Officer, Uztaz Lamim Abubakar, his Special Assistant (Technical) Dr Danbaba Haruna and his Personal Assistant, Alhaji Bunyamin Omowabi.

