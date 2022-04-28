News

Hajj 2022: Osun gets 460 slots

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has allocated 460 slots to the Osun State Muslim Pilgrim Welfare Board (OSMPWB) for the 2022 hajj. Secretary, OSMPWB, Bolaji Sanni, said this in Osogbo on Wednesday. Sanni advised intending pilgrims who had earlier made deposits in respect of the Hajj to have at least N2.5 million before the final pronouncement of what the approved hajj fare would be. According to him, there will also be strict compliance with the approved age limit of 65 for intending pilgrims. Saudi Arabia allocated only 43,008 hajj slots to Nigeria. The Asian nation said intending pilgrims must be immunized against COVID-19, and must present negative PCR results of 72 hours or less before departure from Nigeria.

 

