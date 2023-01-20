Hajj 2023: NAHCON begins screening of 155 firms

For accommodation, catering service

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) said it has commenced the screening of accommodation and catering service applicants for the 2023 Hajj in a bid to achieve a hitch-free, successful pilgrimage activities this year. The screening is being conducted by a Committee headed by Dr Bala Muhammed of the Department of Mass Communication, Bayero University, Kano, who represents the Jammat Nasirl Islam (JNI) on the board of the commission. Other members of the committee include three (3) representatives of the Forum of State Chairmen/Secretaries (Lagos, FCT and Plateau states) and representatives of the Association of Hajj and Umrah Operators of Nigeria (AHUON).

About 150 companies submitted applications for the provision of accommodation and catering service in Makkah and Madinah. Before a company can be cleared, it must meet the the criteria of having a share capital of not less than SR 5Million (Five Million Saudi Riyals) for Accommodation and SR2Million (Two Million Saudi Riyals) for Catering Service. In addition, successful company must show evidence or proof of ownership or lease agreement and must also have a working agreement or partnership with a Nigerian entity, while a cognitive experience of 5years and most importantly with Nigeria is an added advantage.

The breakdown of the list of applicants showed that 38 companies applied for the Makkah accommodation, while 16 applied for the Madina accommodation. 77 companies applied for feeding of pilgrims in Makkah and 24 companies bidded for Madina pilgrims. The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria NAHCON, the 36 State pilgrims welfare boards agencies commissions and the tour operators were to pick from the list of successful companies for the provision of accommodation and catering services during the 2023 Hajj.

