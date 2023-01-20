Islam

Hajj 2023: NAHCON begins screening of 155 firms

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan and Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

For accommodation, catering service

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) said it has commenced the screening of accommodation and catering service applicants for the 2023 Hajj in a bid to achieve a hitch-free, successful pilgrimage activities this year. The screening is being conducted by a Committee headed by Dr Bala Muhammed of the Department of Mass Communication, Bayero University, Kano, who represents the Jammat Nasirl Islam (JNI) on the board of the commission. Other members of the committee include three (3) representatives of the Forum of State Chairmen/Secretaries (Lagos, FCT and Plateau states) and representatives of the Association of Hajj and Umrah Operators of Nigeria (AHUON).

About 150 companies submitted applications for the provision of accommodation and catering service in Makkah and Madinah. Before a company can be cleared, it must meet the the criteria of having a share capital of not less than SR 5Million (Five Million Saudi Riyals) for Accommodation and SR2Million (Two Million Saudi Riyals) for Catering Service. In addition, successful company must show evidence or proof of ownership or lease agreement and must also have a working agreement or partnership with a Nigerian entity, while a cognitive experience of 5years and most importantly with Nigeria is an added advantage.

The breakdown of the list of applicants showed that 38 companies applied for the Makkah accommodation, while 16 applied for the Madina accommodation. 77 companies applied for feeding of pilgrims in Makkah and 24 companies bidded for Madina pilgrims. The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria NAHCON, the 36 State pilgrims welfare boards agencies commissions and the tour operators were to pick from the list of successful companies for the provision of accommodation and catering services during the 2023 Hajj.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

TMC to Nigerians: Let’s embrace dialogue over Nigeria’s challenges

Posted on Author Murita Ayinla

Worried by the myriad of challenges confronting the nation, an Islamic organisation, The Muslim Congress (TMC) Lagos State chapter has urged Nigerians to embrace dialogue and deep reflection over the myriad of challenges facing the country, saying that a peaceful deliberation would proffer lasting solutions and move the country forward. Speaking on the state of […]
Islam

With Quran knowledge, we can restore national values, says TMC

Posted on Author Stories by Muritala Ayinla

ADHERENCE Adherence to the dictates of the Qur’an, traditions and sayings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) identified as remedy to social maladies.   As the nation continue to face security and economic challenges with increased cases of drug abuse and moral decadence, the Muslim Congress (TMC), has called on all and sundry to take up the […]
Islam

NASFAT Lagos Zone charges women on importance of polygamy

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Women have been implored to embrace polygamy as the decree of Almighty rather than resorting to causing trouble. Alhaja Ibrahim Munirat Adeola gave the charge at the Annual Sisters Seminar of Nasir-Lahi-L-Fatih Society, NASFAT youth wing Lagos Zone One held at Oworo Ifako Branch, Lagos recently. She said women must understand that religion and culture […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica