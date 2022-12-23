Hajj 2023: Nasarawa registers 1,600 intending pilgrims, more expected

The Executive Secretary Nasarawa State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mallam Idris Ahmad Almakura has appealed for upward review of the board’s 2023 budget proposal. The Executive Secretary of the board made the call when he appeared before the House Committee on Pilgrimage at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly in Lafia, recently According to Mallam Almakura, the 2022 contingent from Nasarawa State was about eight hundred while as at December this year, the board has so far registered about 1,600 intending pilgrims.

Mallam Idris Almakura who led other management staff of the board noted that the 2023 budget proposal is less than that of the 2022 despite huge operational challenges anticipated in the 2023 Hajj operations. The state pilgrims boss reiterated that the board is anticipating more pilgrims in 2023 hence the need for an upward review of the proposed 2023 budget for effective service delivery.

In their separate remarks, members of the committee Hon. Muhammad Agah Muluku member representing Nasarawa Eggon East and Hon. Salihu Iyimoga representing Doma North both supported the request made by the Executive Secretary of the board. In his submission, Chairman House Committee on Pilgrimage Hon. Aliyu Ibrahim Nana member representing Keffi West said the committee will look into the prayer of the Executive Secretary with a view to addressing them for optimal performance in the 2023 Hajj operations. The committee expressed satisfaction with the performance of the board in the 2022 Hajj operations calling for its sustenance.

