Hajj: 2,438 intending Lagos pilgrims to miss out as Saudi restricts slots

No fewer than 2,438 intending pilgrims in Lagos State would miss out in the 2022 Hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia as the state government yesterday said that it got approval for only 1,562 slots out of over 4000 intending pilgrims that have registered.

The government said that the over 4000 pilgrims who registered with the state in 2020 and 2021 couldn’t perform the Hajj due to the outbreak of COVID- 19 which made the Saudi Arabia authority to suspend Hajj operations from countries across the globe.

Briefing journalists on the development in the Hajj operation, the state’s Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Nofiu Elegushi, said that following the approval of Hajj operation in 2022 from countries, a total number of 1562 slots were allocated to Lagos State by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and these were used up immediately by the state’s contingent.

According to him, a further 250 slots were given by NAHCON based on the expectation of additional 5000 slots promised by the Saudi Authorities, unfortunately the Saudi authorities declined the 5000 slots while the state had gone ahead to allocate the 250 slots awaiting final processing and visas from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Elegushi, however, described the development as regrettable, saying that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has placed the state in a precarious situation following the decline of the extra 5,000 slots.

