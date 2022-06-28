Metro & Crime

Hajj: 2,438 Intending Lagos pilgrims to miss out as Saudi restricts slots

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

No fewer than 2,438 intending pilgrims in Lagos State would miss out in the 2022 Hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia as the state government Tuesday said that it got approval for only 1,562 slots out of  over 4000 intending pilgrims that have registered.

The government said that the over 4000 pilgrims who registered with the state in 2020 and 2021 couldn’t perform the Hajj due to the outbreak of COVID-19 which made the Saudi Arabia authority to suspend Hajj operations from countries across the globe.

Briefing journalists on the development in the Hajj operation, the state’s Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Nofiu Elegushi, said that following the approval of Hajj operation in 2022 from countries, a total number of 1562 slots were allocated to Lagos State by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and these were used up immediately by the state’s contingent.

According to him, a further 250 slots were given by NAHCON based on the expectation of additional 5000 slots promised by the Saudi Authorities, unfortunately the Saudi authorities declined the 5000 slots while the state had gone ahead to allocate the 250 slots awaiting final processing and visas from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Elegushi, however, described the development as regrettable, saying that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has placed the state in a precarious situation following the decline of the extra 5,000 slots.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Housewife: My husband almost killed me for demanding sex

Posted on Author Reporter

  Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki   A woman in Ngbo, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Elizabeth Omeh has told a special court in the state, Family Law Centre that handles family matters how her husband almost strangled her to death for demanding for sex. This is even as she has returned the dowry her […]
Metro & Crime

NDLEA intercepts 1.5m Tramadol tablets enroute Kebbi, Kano – Spokesman

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted about 1.5million tablets and capsules of pharmaceutical opioids such as Tramadol, Exol-5 and Diazepam loaded in Onitsha, Anambra state. This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, on Sunday, in Abuja. Babafemi said that the drugs, heading to […]
Metro & Crime

Troops rescue five kidnapped expatriates in Rivers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani AbujA

    Military yesterday said five expatriates earlier kidnapped by suspected militants within the Yellow Island general area in Rivers State had been rescued. The foreign nationals were abducted on May 9 onboard MT RIO MITONG and MT DJIBLOHO.   The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, who made the disclosure in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica