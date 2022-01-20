Hajj: 3,000 Lagos intending pilgrims deposit N3.9bn

The Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi, has said no fewer than 3,016 intending Pilgrims have deposited over N3.9bn with the state for the Hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia. He said the state currently has a backlog of 3,016 intending pilgrims who have fully paid the Hajj fee of N1,300,000.00, adding that the large number which comprised the 2020/2021 sets left their hard-earned money with the government till when the exercise will take place. Speaking while inaugurating the state’s Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Elegushi said the appointment of the board took effect since January 1, 2022 in accordance with relevant laws of the state. He described the assignment as a clarion call to genuine service delivery for Lagosians and Muslims in general.
