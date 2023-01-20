Islam

Hajj agency, Saudi firm seal deal for Nigerian pilgrims

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan and Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and the Mutawwif Company of African Non Arabs otherwise known as Muassassah have signed agreement on services to be provided during the 2023 Hajj. One of the major highlights of the meeting was the commitment made by the Muassassah to upgrade the feeding and catering services at the Mashair and with the grant of 5 per cent discount over what was paid last year, indicating that Nigeria will pay less of what was charged last year. In a statement released by NAHCON, NAHCON Assistant Director, Information and Publication Alhaji Mousa Ubandawaki, said the pacts were signed by the Commission’s Chairman, Alh Zikrullah Kunle Hassan and the Chairman of Mutawwif Company. Ahmad Sindy recently.

The agreement is part of the preparation for this year’s Hajj which is due in late June and is a follow up to the earlier meeting held between the two teams at Super Dome Centre, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on the side line of the just concluded Hajj and Umrah Expo 2023. The pact focused on the roles expected of the two parties during the Hajj. It also covers the services to be provided to the pilgrims in the areas of enlightenment, guidance, movements/ transportation especially during the Mashair. In his speech, the Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer, Alh Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, recalled the ugly experience went through by Nigerian Pilgrims in last year’s Hajj at the Mashair which he would not want a repeat.

“Now that this year’s Hajj has begun, we want to know what services to expect at the Mashair to know what to tell our pilgrims at home.” “We are asking for better services this year and we want it at reduced price. Though, we acknowledged the amount of investment made to upgrade the facilities at the Mashair, which are long term”, he said. In his presentation, the Chair-man of Mutawwif Company, Ahmad Sindy, explained that the unfortunate incidence of last year won’t be repeated as they are more committed to the welfare and well-being of pilgrims through improved facilities and eco-friendly settings that would make pilgrims good feelings.” “We will also upgrade the quality of food in terms of calories and weight. In addition, we have contracted a well known nutritionist to ensure that the service delivery is best”. The National delegation to the event includes, the Commissioner for Policy, Personnel, Management and Finance (PPMF) ,Alh. Nura Hassan Yakassai, Commissioner Operations, Licensing and Inspectorate, Alh Abdullahi Magaji Hardawa, and the Commissioner in charge of Planning, Research, Statistics, Information and Library Services (PRSILS), Shaikh Suleman Momoh and some Board members of the Commission. Other members of the delegation are the representatives of the Forum of State Chairmen/Secretaries of the 36 State pilgrims welfare boards, Agencies/ Commissions, the Executive members of the Association of Hajj and Umrah Operators of Nigeria (AHUON) and some management staff of the Commission.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

South West Muslims preach unity, peace

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

A consensus was reached in Lagos recently that Muslims of South West would now rise up to doing things differently so as to begin to get different results. That was the statements emanated from several Muslim elite, including Mr. Wale Babalakin (SAN), Alhaji Tajudeen Fola Adeola, Alhaji Sulaiman Adebola Adegunwa, Alhaji Bade Adeshina, Alhaji Yusuf […]
Islam

NASFAT lifts 40,000 indigents with N350 million in 7 years

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

A faith-based charity foundation, NASFAT Agency for Zakat & Sadaqat (NAZAS), has empowered 40,000 indigents with N350 million in seven years. Speaking at the Annual General Meeting (AGM)/Muharram Zakat Disbursement held at the Nigeria Institute of Town Planners, Alausa, Lagos, where N34 million worth of equipment and cheque were also presented to 240 beneficiaries, the […]
Islam

LIMAN decries rape, gender violence

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Women under the auspices of Lajna Imaillah Ahmadiyya Nigeria (LIMAN) has condemned in strongest terms the high rate of rape/ gender based age violence incidents against women and girls in Nigeria. Arising from an Virtual meeting and training against Rape and violence against women in lagos , the muslim women described current […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica