Hajj agency, Saudi firm seal deal for Nigerian pilgrims

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and the Mutawwif Company of African Non Arabs otherwise known as Muassassah have signed agreement on services to be provided during the 2023 Hajj. One of the major highlights of the meeting was the commitment made by the Muassassah to upgrade the feeding and catering services at the Mashair and with the grant of 5 per cent discount over what was paid last year, indicating that Nigeria will pay less of what was charged last year. In a statement released by NAHCON, NAHCON Assistant Director, Information and Publication Alhaji Mousa Ubandawaki, said the pacts were signed by the Commission’s Chairman, Alh Zikrullah Kunle Hassan and the Chairman of Mutawwif Company. Ahmad Sindy recently.

The agreement is part of the preparation for this year’s Hajj which is due in late June and is a follow up to the earlier meeting held between the two teams at Super Dome Centre, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on the side line of the just concluded Hajj and Umrah Expo 2023. The pact focused on the roles expected of the two parties during the Hajj. It also covers the services to be provided to the pilgrims in the areas of enlightenment, guidance, movements/ transportation especially during the Mashair. In his speech, the Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer, Alh Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, recalled the ugly experience went through by Nigerian Pilgrims in last year’s Hajj at the Mashair which he would not want a repeat.

“Now that this year’s Hajj has begun, we want to know what services to expect at the Mashair to know what to tell our pilgrims at home.” “We are asking for better services this year and we want it at reduced price. Though, we acknowledged the amount of investment made to upgrade the facilities at the Mashair, which are long term”, he said. In his presentation, the Chair-man of Mutawwif Company, Ahmad Sindy, explained that the unfortunate incidence of last year won’t be repeated as they are more committed to the welfare and well-being of pilgrims through improved facilities and eco-friendly settings that would make pilgrims good feelings.” “We will also upgrade the quality of food in terms of calories and weight. In addition, we have contracted a well known nutritionist to ensure that the service delivery is best”. The National delegation to the event includes, the Commissioner for Policy, Personnel, Management and Finance (PPMF) ,Alh. Nura Hassan Yakassai, Commissioner Operations, Licensing and Inspectorate, Alh Abdullahi Magaji Hardawa, and the Commissioner in charge of Planning, Research, Statistics, Information and Library Services (PRSILS), Shaikh Suleman Momoh and some Board members of the Commission. Other members of the delegation are the representatives of the Forum of State Chairmen/Secretaries of the 36 State pilgrims welfare boards, Agencies/ Commissions, the Executive members of the Association of Hajj and Umrah Operators of Nigeria (AHUON) and some management staff of the Commission.

