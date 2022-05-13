Hajj: Be fair to intending pilgrims, IHR tells state boards

A s part of measures to ensure that pilgrims are not shortchanged following the directive of the Saudi Arabian authority on the 2022 Hajj exercise, Independent Hajj Reporters, (IHR), a civil society organisation, has called on the states’ Pilgrim Welfare Boards across the country to equity and fairness in allocating seats to all intending pilgrims. IHR appealed to States Muslim Pilgrims Boards’ Executive Secretaries not to succumb to politicians who may put pressure on them to allocate Hajj seats to their political foot soldiers at the detriment of intending pilgrims.

The civil society also said that it will monitor how state Muslim pilgrims boards share their Hajj 2022 seat allocation to intending pilgrims and urged the officials responsible for allocating seats to all intending pilgrims to be fair to all. IHR, in a statement signed by its national coordinator, Ibrahim Muhammed, said it has instructed its members across the states to liaise with the leadership of the boards and agencies in the states to know the number of intending pilgrims that have been able to meet the criteria set by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), and those that are eventually selected to perform the 2022 Hajj.

IHR said: “The allocation of 2022 Hajj Seats to States Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards follows certain criteria adopted by NAHCON and we urge States Pilgrims’ Boards to apply its agreed principle of first come, first served.” The IHR said it was aware that Saudi Arabian authorities have limited the maximum age of those who can perform Hajj 2022 to 65 years, adding that the criterion alone, would disrupt the philosophy of ‘first come, first served” because there are pilgrims who paid much earlier than others but are over 65 years old. IHR also said the projection of N2.5 million as Hajj fare will also affect the outcome because not all those who are on the priority list will be able to pay up the balance of their fare as at when due. However, IHR advised that those who paid in 2019 should be given the right of first refusal before 2020, and 2021 depositors.

It added that the sequence of distribution should also supersede the NAHCON/SMPWBS’ 60/40 seat formula. The organisation appealed to the various Board Secretaries across the country not to succumb to politicians who may put pressure on them to allocate Hajj seats to their political foot soldiers at the detriment of intending pilgrims. “With a few days to go to the primary elections of major political parties, desperate politicians may likely want to hijack Hajj seats as part of political favours to woo delegates or influence support for their candidature.”

Saudi Arabia has allocated 43,008 Hajj quotas to Nigeria for this year’s pilgrimage after suspending Hajj for 2 consecutive years due to the Coronavirus pandemic. “Consequently, NAHCON has allocated seats to states using a commendable 2019 airlift performance yardstick for states and private tour operators. A total number of 33, 976 were distributed to states and 9,032 were set aside to be shared among registered private tour operators, “it added. The Top 10 Hajj states like Kaduna received 2,419, Niger 2256, Sokoto 2404, Kano 2,229, Katsina 2146, Kebbi 2128, Lagos 1562, FCT 1538, Bauchi 1362, and Zamfara 1303.

