Islam

Hajj: Be fair to intending pilgrims, IHR tells state boards

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A s part of measures to ensure that pilgrims are not shortchanged following the directive of the Saudi Arabian authority on the 2022 Hajj exercise, Independent Hajj Reporters, (IHR), a civil society organisation, has called on the states’ Pilgrim Welfare Boards across the country to equity and fairness in allocating seats to all intending pilgrims. IHR appealed to States Muslim Pilgrims Boards’ Executive Secretaries not to succumb to politicians who may put pressure on them to allocate Hajj seats to their political foot soldiers at the detriment of intending pilgrims.

The civil society also said that it will monitor how state Muslim pilgrims boards share their Hajj 2022 seat allocation to intending pilgrims and urged the officials responsible for allocating seats to all intending pilgrims to be fair to all. IHR, in a statement signed by its national coordinator, Ibrahim Muhammed, said it has instructed its members across the states to liaise with the leadership of the boards and agencies in the states to know the number of intending pilgrims that have been able to meet the criteria set by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), and those that are eventually selected to perform the 2022 Hajj.

IHR said: “The allocation of 2022 Hajj Seats to States Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards follows certain criteria adopted by NAHCON and we urge States Pilgrims’ Boards to apply its agreed principle of first come, first served.” The IHR said it was aware that Saudi Arabian authorities have limited the maximum age of those who can perform Hajj 2022 to 65 years, adding that the criterion alone, would disrupt the philosophy of ‘first come, first served” because there are pilgrims who paid much earlier than others but are over 65 years old. IHR also said the projection of N2.5 million as Hajj fare will also affect the outcome because not all those who are on the priority list will be able to pay up the balance of their fare as at when due. However, IHR advised that those who paid in 2019 should be given the right of first refusal before 2020, and 2021 depositors.

It added that the sequence of distribution should also supersede the NAHCON/SMPWBS’ 60/40 seat formula. The organisation appealed to the various Board Secretaries across the country not to succumb to politicians who may put pressure on them to allocate Hajj seats to their political foot soldiers at the detriment of intending pilgrims. “With a few days to go to the primary elections of major political parties, desperate politicians may likely want to hijack Hajj seats as part of political favours to woo delegates or influence support for their candidature.”

Saudi Arabia has allocated 43,008 Hajj quotas to Nigeria for this year’s pilgrimage after suspending Hajj for 2 consecutive years due to the Coronavirus pandemic. “Consequently, NAHCON has allocated seats to states using a commendable 2019 airlift performance yardstick for states and private tour operators. A total number of 33, 976 were distributed to states and 9,032 were set aside to be shared among registered private tour operators, “it added. The Top 10 Hajj states like Kaduna received 2,419, Niger 2256, Sokoto 2404, Kano 2,229, Katsina 2146, Kebbi 2128, Lagos 1562, FCT 1538, Bauchi 1362, and Zamfara 1303.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

Stop destabilising Nigeria, MMWG warns political class

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG) has called on the federal and state governments to stop flexing muscles over the open grazing system of cattle rearing, restructuring and other contentious issues that have heated up the polity in recent time. This is just as it traced the challenges confronting the country to political […]
Islam

Lagos Secretariat Muslim Community builds Janazah bay

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

In a bid to ensure that Muslim corpses are given a befitting ritual bath, the Lagos Secretariat Community Central Mosque ( LSCC) has built a modern Janazah bay in accordance with Islamic law. Speaking during the official opening of the facility, the chairman of LSCCM and overseer of Shamsideen Adisa Thomas Mosque,Old Secretariat, Dr. Afolabi […]
Islam

Ahmadiyya excites Osun Gov with university project

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Osun State governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, has commended the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at for the decision to establish its Minaret International University and for citing the institution in the state’s town of Ikirun. Oyetola gave the commendation at the turning of sod and foundation laying ceremony of the university. The governor said his administration considered […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica