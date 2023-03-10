Hajj Fare: Oyo pilgrims’ board gives deadline for initial payment

Oyo State Pilgrims’ Welfare Board, Muslim Wing, yesterday said it will close the collection of this year’s initial hajj fare from intending pilgrims on March 20. This was disclosed by the Chairman of the board, Prof. Sayed Malik, in a statement in Ibadan. The board fixed N2.6 million as initial deposit of the 2023 hajj fare for each intending pilgrim in the state.

The statement reads in part: “Recall that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) recently allocated 1,441 seats to Oyo State for the 2023 hajj exercise and in view of this, the state’s Pilgrims Welfare Board has fixed the sum of N2.6 million as initial deposit for each of intending pilgrim pending the announcement of final hajj fare for the exercise by the NAHCON.”

The board’s chair called on all intending pilgrims wishing to travel with the board to make sure they pay the amount into any of the designated bank accounts of the board on or before Monday, March 20, in order not to miss the opportunity. Malik said: “Those who had earlier deposited less than the N2.6 million should quickly top it up with the remaining balance before the deadline.”

Like this: Like Loading...