Hajj Fare: Oyo pilgrims’ board gives deadline for initial payment

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Oyo State Pilgrims’ Welfare Board, Muslim Wing, yesterday said it will close the collection of this year’s initial hajj fare from intending pilgrims on March 20. This was disclosed by the Chairman of the board, Prof. Sayed Malik, in a statement in Ibadan. The board fixed N2.6 million as initial deposit of the 2023 hajj fare for each intending pilgrim in the state.

The statement reads in part: “Recall that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) recently allocated 1,441 seats to Oyo State for the 2023 hajj exercise and in view of this, the state’s Pilgrims Welfare Board has fixed the sum of N2.6 million as initial deposit for each of intending pilgrim pending the announcement of final hajj fare for the exercise by the NAHCON.”

The board’s chair called on all intending pilgrims wishing to travel with the board to make sure they pay the amount into any of the designated bank accounts of the board on or before Monday, March 20, in order not to miss the opportunity. Malik said: “Those who had earlier deposited less than the N2.6 million should quickly top it up with the remaining balance before the deadline.”

Nigerians Awarded EU’s Postgraduate Scholarship Quadruple in 3 years –Envoy

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

European Union’s Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms. Samuela Isopi, has said the number of Nigerian students awarded postgraduate scholarships under the Erasmus+ programme have quadrupled since 2019, compared to previous years. Isopi spoke yesterday in Abuja, at a Study In Europe Fair and Pre-Departure Orientation event organised for the over 200 Nigerians awarded the […]
Bigshake1 sets to take the music sphere by storm

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Shakeone Records was birthed with the goals of discovering and making talents. The label believes that a label won’t sail through without joint efforts, and apart from the team workers who are backstage, it takes the talents of song artists to give the label its recognition. Bigshake1, The Chief Executive at Shakeone places his passion […]
Harassment report: You should resign, Biden tells NY Gov.

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Joe Biden has called on Andrew Cuomo to resign after a damning independent inquiry found the New York governor had harassed multiple women. Biden’s condemnation of Cuomo came hours after the state’s Attorney General Letitia James said the governor had violated state and federal laws, reports the BBC. In response, Cuomo denied touching […]

