Islam

Hajj fee increment beyond our control –LAGS

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

The Lagos State Government has cleared the air on the controversies over the 2022 Hajj fee, saying that the increment was beyond its control and that the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) determines the fee payable by intending pilgrims. The state government also said that a stakeholders’ meeting will be held after Eid-el-Fitri to iron out all the issues surrounding the fee increment.

In a statement signed by the Head of the Publicity Department of the Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mr. Taofik Lawal, the board said that all the intending pilgrims have been communicated to by the Schedule Officers attached to the Local Governments in respect of the increments. The statement read: “It is important to note that the increment is totally beyond the control of the Federal or State governments because Hajj operations, which is under the control of the Government of Saudi Arabia, is dollar based. The dollar, which was exchanged for N306 to one naira in 2019 has now risen to N419 (official rate) in 2022.

“In a meeting with the Chief Executives of States Pilgrims Welfare Boards, Agencies and Commissions in Abuja last Thursday, the NAHCON Chairman/CEO, Alh. Zikhirullah Kunle Hazzan said that the Saudi Arabian authority had increased its Value Added Tax (VAT) from five percent to 15 percent, and coupled with the high exchange rate of dollars, everything is bound to be affected.

“Equally important to add is that the new increment of N1,340,000.00 in addition to the N1.3 million initially deposited by our intending pilgrims covers airline tickets (to and fro Saudi Arabia), hotel accommodation, visa procurement, local transportation, PCR test both in Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, amongst others. “Consequently, the Board has no alternative than to act as directed by its regulator in order to make the exercise seamless for our intending pilgrims. “It would be recalled that Lagos State was allocated 1,562 slots while those over 65 years of age have been excluded in line with the Saudi Arabian Government’s directive.

Meanwhile, following the misunderstanding over the increment, the State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, said that the state government had concluded arrangements to hold a stakeholders meeting with intending pilgrims, Officials of NAHCON and officials of the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board. He said that the meeting, which will come up shortly after the Eid- El-Fitr Celebrations, is meant to discuss and rub minds on the increase in the Hajj Fare as announced by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) in respect of the Y2022 Hajj to the Holy Land.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

Muslim World League kicks as global Islamophobic attack surges

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Muslim World League (MWL) has condemned the recent killing of four members of a Muslim family in a “premeditated” vehicle attack in the city of London, Ontario province. In a statement, MWL Secretary General, Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Issa, said the wicked attack was the result of spread of hate and racism, Anadolu Agency […]
Islam

Sanwo-Olu calls for moral revival

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has called for moral revival in the nation, if it will attain peace and security necessary for development. The Governor who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat at 2021 Inter-Faith Parley, which was held today, at Victoria Island, stated that it is pertinent to ensure […]
Islam

Don’t neglect your last home, Sheikh Eleha warns

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Disturbed by the rising cases of insecurity and neglect of most cemeteries across the country, especially in the southwest, the Director General of the Daarul-Na’im Academy, Sheikh Imran Abdul-MojeedEleha, has called on every Nigerian, particularly Muslims, to pay special attention to the cemetery, describing it as everyone’s family house and final estate. Sheikh Abdul-Mojeed Eleha […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica