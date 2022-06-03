Hajj: Let’s get ready for airlifting, NAHCON tells NCAA, others

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has urged the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and other stakeholders to ensure all airports, aircraft, and airspaces are ready before the inaugural flight of the 2022 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia. Speaking when he paid a working visit to the Director- General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu,NAHCON’s Chief Executive Officer, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, also said that cooperation between the agencies involved in Hajj 2022 operation would engender smooth, safe, and efficient transportation of pilgrims.

The NAHCON boss said that the his was in continuation of interaction with vari-ous stakeholders involved in the Hajj 2022 operation, adding that the visit would also avail him of measures that needed to be taken during the operations. He also met the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN); Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, the Director-General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), Prof. Mansur Matazu, Director Port Health Division, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Geoffrey Okatubo and other relevant sister agencies.

The Chairman of NAHCON added that stakeholders involved in the Hajj 2022 operation would leave no stone unturned to ensure pilgrims’ comfort. He also called on stakeholders to ensure they provided the basic health requirements for the Nigerian pilgrims, including the conduct of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test, yellow card issuance, and Coronavirus immunisation before departure to avoid delays.

He praised the staff and management of the NCAA and other organisations that are part of the airline screening for doing a commendable job. Speaking, the director-general assured pilgrims that all aircraft involved in the Hajj operation would be inspected to ascertain their airworthiness. While speaking also, the managing director of NAMA said the airspace management agency was getting ready to enforce Hajj regulations, provide the list of flights to be used, and the immigration process. Similarly, the NIMET Managing Director said that pre-Hajj inspection would be carried out, just as close monitoring and observation of the weather would be sustained before the take-off of each flight.

