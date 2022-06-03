Islam

Hajj: Let’s get ready for airlifting, NAHCON tells NCAA, others

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has urged the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and other stakeholders to ensure all airports, aircraft, and airspaces are ready before the inaugural flight of the 2022 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia. Speaking when he paid a working visit to the Director- General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu,NAHCON’s Chief Executive Officer, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, also said that cooperation between the agencies involved in Hajj 2022 operation would engender smooth, safe, and efficient transportation of pilgrims.

The NAHCON boss said that the his was in continuation of interaction with vari-ous stakeholders involved in the Hajj 2022 operation, adding that the visit would also avail him of measures that needed to be taken during the operations. He also met the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN); Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, the Director-General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), Prof. Mansur Matazu, Director Port Health Division, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Geoffrey Okatubo and other relevant sister agencies.

The Chairman of NAHCON added that stakeholders involved in the Hajj 2022 operation would leave no stone unturned to ensure pilgrims’ comfort. He also called on stakeholders to ensure they provided the basic health requirements for the Nigerian pilgrims, including the conduct of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test, yellow card issuance, and Coronavirus immunisation before departure to avoid delays.

He praised the staff and management of the NCAA and other organisations that are part of the airline screening for doing a commendable job. Speaking, the director-general assured pilgrims that all aircraft involved in the Hajj operation would be inspected to ascertain their airworthiness. While speaking also, the managing director of NAMA said the airspace management agency was getting ready to enforce Hajj regulations, provide the list of flights to be used, and the immigration process. Similarly, the NIMET Managing Director said that pre-Hajj inspection would be carried out, just as close monitoring and observation of the weather would be sustained before the take-off of each flight.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

Muslim Community petitions AIG, worries over Mosque’s demolition

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

A Muslim Community in Papa Ajao area of Mushin, Lagos State has sent a petition to the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone 2, Lagos, alleging threat to lives over wrongful demolition of its Mosque. The Muslim community of Tawakalitu Mobolorunduro Mosque stated that the Mosque, which was donated to the community by the […]
Islam

Sanwo-Olu to Muslims: Let’s continue with Ramadan’s teachings

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

L agos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, has urged Nigerians, especially Muslim faithful to continue to emulate the virtues inherent in Ramadan, such as helping the poor and the vulnerable in the society, offering gratitude to Allah, showing compassion and generosity to one another, among other good deeds that guide Islam. The governor, who […]
Islam

Muslim journalists urge FG to address rising food prices

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN), Oyo State chapter, has lamented the high costs of food items and other commodities in the country and called on the Federal Government to find a solution to the problem. The MMPN, in a communique after its monthly meeting held last weekend in Ibadan, urged Nigerian youths to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica