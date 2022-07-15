Hajj: NAHCON congratulates pilgrims, seeks refund over poor service

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has felicitated with Nigerian pilgrims on the successful completion of the Hajj rites with assurance that the commission will seek for refund to pilgrims in areas the Saudi Arabian authorities failed to deliver adequate services. Speaking during visitation to pilgrims at their various State Camps in Mina, NAHCON Chairman, Alhaji Zikirullah Kunle Hassan, who, disclosed this, said that the commission had already written a letter to the relevant Saudi Authority to express Nigeria’s displeasure with the feeding arrangements. According to him, without the prompt intervention of the Commission and the discipline exhibited by affected pilgrims, it could have led to serious crisis. New Telegraph gathered that the letter, addressed to the Chairman Company of Mutawifs for Pilgrims of African Non-Arab Countries in Macca, dated 10July, 2022, reads in part “I have the honour to bring to your kind attention complaints on inadequate and poor meals supplied to Nigerian pilgrims at Muna… .

He added that the prompt intervention of NAHCON saved the situation from degenerating into crisis. “If not that it was quickly addressed by the Commission, it would have led to serious security breach at the Masha’ir. In view of the above, the Commission deemed that you refund to the aggrieved pilgrims total cost of unsupplied and rejected meals,” the letter stated. The Chairman, explained that in the area of feeding in Mina unlike previous years, the Saudi Authorities have taken full control. The NAHCON Chairman, however, commended the pilgrims for their patience and understanding despite the challenges, stressing that Hajj, is a test of human endurance in seeking Allah’s favour.

He therefore. He urged them to continue to be worthy ambassadors of Nigeria throughout their stay in Saudi Arabia. The Chairman also appealed to the Pilgrims to pray for the country as we are set to conduct general elections in 2023. In another development, the Lagos State Government has fulfilled it’s promise to pay the Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) in US dollars to its 1,562 pilgrims currently performing the Year 2022 holy pilgrimage in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The state’s Amir-ul-hajj and Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi while addressing the pilgrims during a meeting, disclosed that each of the pilgrims would get $800 in fulfilment of the promise earlier made during a One-Day Seminar at the Blue Roof, Lagos Television compound, Agidingbi, Ikeja. He added that the total BTA paid the entire pilgrims is One Million, Two Hundred and Forty-

Nine Thousand, Six Hundred US dollars only. While dispelling the unfounded rumour that the State Government was planning to deprive them of their money, Elegushi stressed that the hiccups initially experienced was caused by some conditions placed before it by the management of Union Bank of Nigeria Plc. before the dollars could be released to the beneficiaries.

