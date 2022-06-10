Islam

Hajj: NAHCON partners Nigerian Immigration

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

The Chairman National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, has tasked the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) to collaborate with the commission for the successful hajj operation. Speaking when he received the Acting Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Alhaji Idris Isa Jere, on a courtesy visit, NAHCON chairman thanked the immigration service helm’s man for the honor and expressed relief and confidence in the Acting C.G’s competence. He commended Alhaji Idris Jere’s effort as head of a sister agency working with NAHCON in ensuring that all qualified pilgrims travel to the Hajj with ease.

He assured him that NAHCON will do everything necessary to solidify the cordial relationship between the two agencies. On his part, the Acting C.G Jere, said that the visit was to reassure the NAHCON Chairman of the NIS’ commitment in assisting the Commission in conducting a successful Hajj operation this year in fulfillment of his earlier promise to the Commission’s Chairman. He disclosed that the immigration service has already deployed its officers to all Hajj departure centers with instructions to coordinate smooth immigration clearance for the pilgrims.

He also reassured Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan that instructions have been given to passport offices nationwide to facilitate issuance of passports to intending pilgrims to avoid disenfranchising any qualified person from traveling for the pilgrimage. At the meeting were NAHCON’s Commissioner of Policy, Personnel Management and Finance (PPMF), Alhaji Nura Hassan Yakassai, Commissioner of Planning Research, Statistics, Information and Library Services (PRSILS), Sheikh Suleiman Momoh.

 

Our Reporters

