Hajj: Ogun promises to encourage intending pilgrims

The Ogun State government says it will continue to encourage intending pilgrims to Mecca and Medina through the Hajj Savings Scheme that provides a long-term savings platform. Executive Secretary, Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board (OGSMPWB), Alhaji Salau Dauda, said this in Abeokuta while receiving the management of Jaiz Bank Plc. According to him, the scheme has been formally adopted by the state government to enable more interested pilgrims to perform Hajj without stress. Dauda, who affirmed that Governor Dapo Abiodun had approved the procurement of equipment for the running of the scheme, lauded the government for supporting the board, despite the cancellation of a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia the last two years by the Middle East nation.

 

