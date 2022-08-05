Hajj: Pilgrims commend Lagos commissioner, others

The 2022 Lagos State Hajj pilgrims have expressed their pleasure with the treatment they received from the state Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi in Saudi Arabia. A group of pilgrims from Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state who returned to Nigeria about two weeks ago narrated their exciting experience to our correspondent on Monday.

The group, represented by Alhaji Isiaka Adekunle Isah, commended the commissioner, Prince Elegushi, the chairman of the State Pilgrim Board, Mr. Shakirudeen Abdul-Gafar and the Special Adviser to the state Governor on Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Abdullahi Jebe for taking good care of them in Mecca. According to Isah, the three Lagos officials ensured that all the pilgrims from the state participated in all spiritual activities in Saudi Arabia.

“They gave us befitting accommodation, Nigerian food and took us to every place that we needed to know during the pilgrimage,” Isah said. It will be recalled that the last batch of the pilgrims were not given visas by Saudi authorities, Isah said that the development sent panic among those who had arrived Mecca earlier. “We prayed so hard so that Saudi Government could issue them visas and God answered our prayers,” Isah said.

He explained that Lagos pilgrims did not lack anything even when the commissioner was still in Nigeria coordinating the traveling of other pilgrims. Also speaking, the Vice Chairman of Ulamas for Lagos in the holy land, Alhaji Abdulquadri Oba described the gratitude of the pilgrims to Lagos Government as thoughtful, adding that he is proud of them. Oba noted that though the service he and other members of Ulama gave to the pilgrims was official, adding, “we have to do it with a lot of humanity and fear of God.” ” Members of the body of Ulamas are stationed at the Lagos camp in Saudi Arabia where we guide them and teach them with the words of Allah and also give instructions on the rules and regulations in the holy land.” He said that part of the Ulamas’ jobs is also to take the pilgrims round all the historical places in Mecca and Medina.. “We are happy with the pilgrims sense of maturity, comportment and their adherence to the spiritual service to God during the pilgrimage,” Oba said.

