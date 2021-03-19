Hajj: Sanwo-Olu pledges free COVID-19 vaccination for pilgrims

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo- Olu, yesterday assured that intending pilgrims in Lagos will be administered COVID-19 vaccine before embarking on the 2021 Hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia. The governor spoke through Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, at a training programme organised by the State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board for its Schedule Officers, Ulamah and Hajj Guides, at the Shamsi Adisa Thomas (SAT) Mosque Hall, GRA, Ikeja.

He said his administration would do everything humanly possible to ensure that each of the intending pilgrims was vaccinated despite the fact that the number of vaccine given the state by the Federal Government was inadequate. Sanwo-Olu, who spoke on “Way forward for year 2021 Hajj Operation and Preparation,” urged participants to see their appointment as Schedule Officers, Ulamah and Hajj Guides as a call to the service of Allah and a trust for which they would be held accountable by God on the day of judgement.

