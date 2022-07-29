Hajj: Saudi Arabia must improve on feeding of Pilgrims –LASG

The Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has pointed out that that the Saudi Arabian Authority must improve in the area of feeding of Nigerian Pilgrims, saying that the authority did not accord Nigerian caterers the right to prepare the local delicacies for the pilgrims. The State government also said that it would work assiduously work towards improving its operations in order to secure befitting accommodation for about 3,000 to 4,000 intending pilgrims expected to perform the spiritual exercise through the state next year.

The Board Chairman, Engr. (Imam) Shakiru Ayinde Gafar, who disclosed this, said that the Saudi Arabian authority has shown signs of its preparedness to lift all the restrictions placed on this year’s Hajj, going forward. Gafar, who spoke after the arrival of the state’s pilgrims at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, emphasized that the attention of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) had been drawn to this challenges faced during the 2022 Hajj exercise, adding that steps would be taken to allow the inclusion of indigenous caterers. Also speaking with the journalists, the State Amir-ul-hajj and Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi expressed his gratitude to Allah for preserving the lives of every pilgrim and granting them the wherewithal to actively perform all the essential rites of the spiritual exercise.

Elegushi who spoke through the Special Adviser to the Governor on Islamic matters, Alh. Ahmad Abdullahi Jebe, also appreciated Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat for their steadfastness and supports they rendered for the pilgrims while in the holy land.

He said that the administration ensured that the welfare and comfort of the pilgrims was given utmost priority in the area of accommodation, feeding, Ihram clothes, transportation, amongst others through out the exercise. The Commissioner, who also appreciated the pilgrims for their tolerance, understanding and cooperation with government officials,said that their exemplary conducts have further elevated the enviable status of the State as the number one in Hajj operations amongst the states in Nigeria. He described the 2022 Hajj as very remarkable, noted that every exercise usually comes with its challenges and peculiarities.

He however expressed optimism that the next year’s Hajj would be much better than the present. Some of the pilgrims also expressed gratitude to Allah, the State Government and its officials for providing them the enabling environment and comfort throughout the stay in the Kingdom. The arrival of the fourth batch of 345 has thus increased the number of the State’s pilgrims so far brought back home to 1,617 while the few remaining pilgrims, who are mostly officials of the State Government are expected back in the country soon. Other Board members on the flight include, Alh. Mojeed Sanni (Ikorodu Division); Alhaji Yusuf Ara (Epe Division); Hon. AbdulWaheed Lolade Shonibare (Ikeja Division) as well as some sub-committee members.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...