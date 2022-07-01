Islam

Hajj: Saudi Arabia plans new ways of stoning at Jamarat

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comments Off on Hajj: Saudi Arabia plans new ways of stoning at Jamarat

As part of the strategies to reduce the number of pilgrims at the Jamarat during the stoning rite in Hajj, a new initiative has been perfected by the Saudi Arabian authorities at the pelting of devil site, known as Jamarat. According to KaabaNews, the plan, it was gathered would have not more than 90 pilgrims at a time to perform the rite. This is meant to reduce the number of pilgrims at the Jamarat during the stoning rite in order to have a hitch free exercise. Alhaji Alidu Shutti, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Makkah Deputy Coordinator, disclosed this in Makkah. He said that the initiative of having only 90 pilgrims at a time at the Jamrat would complement other measures so far taken for a successful Hajj operation by all stakeholders.

‘’We had a meeting with officials from the Saudi Ministry for Hajj and Umrah and the companies involved in providing services to pilgrims in continuation of ensuring a hitch free Hajj. This meeting was strategic because Saudi felt that the initiative needed to be adopted by Nigeria first. ‘’Their concern is that Nigeria is strategic to the success of the initiative because once Nigeria was able to buy into it then all other African countries, especially those from Non Arabic speaking, will be on the same page,’’ he said.

Shutti disclosed that other measures taken included the adherence to the time and place of picking up pilgrims to each religious sites by the companies involved in the transportation. ‘’We have 18 companies involved in the entire Hajj process. 14 are taking care of pilgrims from all the states while the rest four take care of pilgrims of private tour operators. ‘’The companies are responsible for transportation, accommodation and feeding of pilgrims throughout their stay in the Holy Land and today we agreed on how the initiative by the Saudi authority will be a success.

‘’One decision taken away from this meeting is that we decided to step down the agreement reached to all state pilgrims officials who will further disseminate to their respective pilgrims. “This is important in order to allow for pilgrims buy in on the new processes,’’ he said. Shutti added that NAHCON would continue to facilitate conducive environment for all the companies to provide optimum service to Nigerian pilgrims in the Holy Land. He said that though the 2022 Hajj was an emergency operation, no stone would be left unturned to ensure that pilgrims got value for the fund invested in performing their religious rites.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

Family hosts 100 visually impaired persons in Lagos

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

In a bid to assist the less privilege and the downtrodden, a family has shown compassion and support toward, members of Muslim Association of Visually Impaired of Nigeria (MAVIN) by hosting the association. The family hosted about 100 visually impaired people for two days in their residence in Ogunrobi Estate, Idimu, Lagos, featuring Tahajud, Iftar, […]
Islam

Scholars chart way on media portrayal of Islam

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Islamic scholars have called on media professionals to always uphold the ethics of the media profession in reporting Islamic issues, saying that the spread of fake news and negative framing of Islamic issues are among the causes of disunity in the country. They averred that if the media could embrace ethical standards by upholding the […]
Islam

Spend your time judiciously, Cleric tells Muslims

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The National Missioner of the Aenur-Rahama International Islamic Organisation of Nigeria, Sheikh Musilihudeen Abiodun Kalejaiye, has called on the Muslims to be mindful of how they spend their time while on the surface of the earth, saying whatever they want to become in life is a function of how they spend their days. The renowned […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica