Hajj savings'll boost MSMEs, financial discipline

The Hajj Savings Scheme, newly introduced by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) in collaboration with State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards and Jaiz Bank Plc, will boost access to finance for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Jigawa State Governor, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, has said. Speaking at the launch and sensitisation of the scheme in Dutse, the governor said the scheme would assist the people, especially in the rural areas, to embrace savings for future investments even after performing the Hajj.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Alhaji Umar Namadi, said the state government would collaborate with the pilgrims’ board to sensitise everybody across all the local government councils. Also, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obasaki, said the scheme would make it easier for Muslims going for Hajj with a guarantee that it will promote international best practice in Hajj operations.

The governor, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Central Admin. George Igberaese, launched the scheme in Benin where he promised that his government would support the scheme because of its potential to increase the economic fortune of depositors. In Katsina, the Deputy Governor, Mannir Yakubu, represented by the Permanent Secretary in the office of the governor, Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu, appreciated all stakeholders in the scheme and promised the government’s support to make it successful. “The scheme is economically driven as it is a gateway to investment,” he said.

