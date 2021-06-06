Hakeem Alobo-Bakare plans low key celebration at 63

Come 11th June, 2021, high flying personality, Hakeem Alobo-Bakare, who sits atop flourishing property and construction concern, DHB Group Limited, will have reason to count his blessings and give thanks to God, as he will be adding another year to turn 63.

Alobo- Bakare has a lot of reasons to be happy and grateful to his creator. Part of these reasons is that he’s alive, hale and hearty, also his endeavors are yielding desire results. It was gathered that he won’t be throwing a bash but will dedicate the day to thanking and praising God.

An encounter with the Lagos State born businessman would reveal a man of exceptional intellect, who has profound passion for his calling.

It was perhaps conviction of his calling that made him leave the Central Bank of Nigeria after a stint to take a brave step of going into self employment by floating his business outfit even though he was mocked for his decision. Time has, however, shown he made the right decision, as he has lot of landmark achievement and fulfillment to show for his it.

For many years, he has become a reference point in the nation’s properties and construction sector. Not unaware it is by the grace of God he has become who he is, the former governosrhsip aspirant in Lagos does not joke with caring for the less fortunate in the society.

This is not a mean feat, as those close to him attribute it to his relentless efforts as well as personal strength built through struggle, tenacity, resilience, and business acumen. Interestingly, he also shares that strength with tremendous compassion and empathy.

The Business Administration graduate from University of Lagos, Akoka , who is also a fellow of the Chattered Institute of Local Government and Public Administration of Nigeria, has touched the lives of many who have had to confront their own challenges.

