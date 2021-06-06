Body & Soul

Hakeem Alobo-Bakare plans low key celebration at 63

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Hakeem Alobo-Bakare plans low key celebration at 63

Come 11th June, 2021, high flying personality, Hakeem Alobo-Bakare, who sits atop flourishing property and construction concern, DHB Group Limited, will have reason to count his blessings and give thanks to God, as he will be adding another year to turn 63.

 

Alobo- Bakare has a lot of reasons to be happy and grateful to his creator. Part of these reasons is that he’s alive, hale and hearty, also his endeavors are yielding desire results. It was gathered that he won’t be throwing a bash but will dedicate the day to thanking and praising God.

 

An encounter with the Lagos State born businessman would reveal a man of exceptional intellect, who has profound passion for his calling.

 

It was perhaps conviction of his calling that made him leave the Central Bank of Nigeria after a stint to take a brave step of going into self employment by floating his business outfit even though he was mocked for his decision. Time has, however, shown he made the right decision, as he has lot of landmark achievement and fulfillment to show for his it.

 

For many years, he has become a reference point in the nation’s properties and construction sector. Not unaware it is by the grace of God he has become who he is, the former governosrhsip aspirant in Lagos does not joke with caring for the less fortunate in the society.

 

This is not a mean feat, as those close to him attribute it to his relentless efforts as well as personal strength built through struggle, tenacity, resilience, and business acumen. Interestingly, he also shares that strength with tremendous compassion and empathy.

 

The Business Administration graduate from University of Lagos, Akoka , who is also a fellow of the Chattered Institute of Local Government and Public Administration of Nigeria, has touched the lives of many who have had to confront their own challenges.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul Echante

Old Federal Secretariat Complex, Ikoyi rots away in majesty

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

It was the cynosure of all eyes in its hey days. It determined the fate of many Nigerians, while millions depended on the people who worked in the edifice for their daily bread. But now, the Federal Secretariat Ikoyi is a shadow of itself- derelict, dilapidated, abandoned, denied proper take over and rotting away in […]
Body & Soul

Rich Plug ready to drop new single ‘PutCall

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Cyprus based Nigerian rapper, Iwunor Anselm Chibuzor known on the microphone as Rich Plug says he is ready to drop his new single, ‘PutCall’ come 20, May 2021. “I’m dropping 20th May! My new single “PutCall” is a whole lots of vibe! Coming from the hood. Every single line on the new single comes deep […]
Body & Soul

Democracy and diarchy or duumvirate: Strange bed fellows (Part 7)

Posted on Author MIKE OZEKHOME SAN,,OFR

INTRODUCTION   An American science fiction writer, Frank Hubert, once rightly stated that “good governance never depends upon laws, but upon the personal qualities of those who govern.   The machinery of government is always subordinate to the will of those who administer that machinery.   The most important element of government therefore, is the […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica