Hakeem Baba-Ahmed: It’ll be very challenging picking Nigeria’s next leader in 2023

The political transition train has left the station with the flag-off of campaigns for the general election next year. In this interview, the Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed tells ONWUKA NZESHI that the voyage in search of a new set of leaders might run into serious challenges unless all hands are on deck pulling in the right direction

Nigeria has just clocked 62 years as an independent nation. Do we really have any cause to celebrate given the situation of our country?

Of course, we have a lot to celebrate. People often make the mistake of equating a nation with the human being in terms of age. No, it’s wrong.

The life of a nation is a lot more challenging than the life of an individual. I will like to remind you that Nigeria has been in existence for about a hundred and twenty years.

Are you counting from the 1914 amalgamation?

Long before amalgamation, we were actually a nation of two separate colonised protectorates. Even before then, Lagos was already a British Colony. So, these were all coupled together by the British. Nobody among us chose this, nobody wanted it, but we survived British colonialism and the challenges of that era.

Since independence, we’ve done a lot of good things for ourselves, we’ve made a lot of mistakes, but we’ve survived all. A country that has survived for 120 years has every reason to thank God and those who made it possible for us to have the resilience to survive all the crisis and the hatred that have seen us drifting apart but still remaining together.

We do have reasons to celebrate and we should use the occasion to remind younger Nigerians that it’s not all doom and gloom. This is a country that has passed through a lot of crisis and survived.

Hopefully, we will survive the current challenges by the grace of God. Our faith in Nigeria is not founded on simple optimism. I know that it will be very difficult for this country to disintegrate. I know that sometimes, things could get worse but we will survive.

What we need is a much better leadership than President Muhammadu Buhari has given to this country. We need the elite to rally together in one direction. We need the elite from all parts of the country to recognise that this is one country and that no one will benefit from the further deterioration of the Nigerian state.

Unfortunately, the elite has retreated and retreated, leaving the polity to some selfish politicians. When you do that, this is what you get – they will mismanage the economy, they will mismanage the security and will mismanage our diversity and coexistence.

When you say the elite has retreated, what would you like them to do at this time?

They should get involved on the political process. I don’t define the political process only in terms of being a member of a political party and contesting for office. The elite exists sometimes to keep an eye on the political process and political actors. The elite that I’m talking about are people who wield influence and power but not necessarily formalised power.

They are people who have lots of experience in terms of managing the economy, the polity, preserving social values, culture and traditions. This is a very important group of people but they’ve all been fractured and swallowed by the politicians, particularly the governors at the state level. Where they exist, they just fight each other and nobody is paying attention to the needs of the nation. This is wrong.

What about the roles being played by our past leaders?

Well, that’s part of what the elite should do except that what they do is fragmented and atomised. Yes, people go to see President Olusegun Obasanjo, President Ibrahim Babangida and Gen Abdulsalam Abubakar because they were former Heads of State but except for Obasanjo who often intervenes directly on issues, the others are silent most of the time.

Perhaps, they recognise the sensitivity of their position and tend to play their roles in a more diplomatic manner.

They are nice to everybody and at least, in public, they don’t take hardline positions on issues. It is not a bad thing but we need a lot more from these past leaders. We also need a lot more of our elite than three or four former Heads of State to make the required periodic behind the stage interventions.

The campaign season for the 2023 general election has kicked off. What are your expectations?

This is going to be one of the mist challenging campaign seasons in Nigeria. It will take place in a country that is thoroughly weakened and desperately in need of competent and purposeful leadership.

We have three or four, maybe five candidates with fairly good chances of becoming the President.

Unfortunately, by the nature of the emergence of these candidates, two or three key divisive tendencies – ethnicity, religion and region – have also emerged. These three factors have been in our politics, but they are likely to assume greater prominence in the current dispensation.

The second issue of concern is insecurity. The entire environment is threatened by the activities of terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements operating in different parts of the country.

The quality of every election is determined not just by the integrity of the electoral process but by the political environment in which the contest takes place.

The contest at this time is being challenged by insecurity in so many places. Organised criminals who have taken up spaces that were left or abandoned by the state will pose a threat to the campaigns. In the South-East, campaigns will be very difficult even for Peter Obi who is from there and for none South-East candidates, it will be almost impossible.

I’m not predicting, but I’m telling you that it will be difficult for anyone to put up a billboard in the morning and find it standing in the evening because it would have been torn down by people who have taken over the five South Eastern States.

So, forget rallies, forget large gatherings and these are basically what campaigns are about. In the North, a huge population and territory are under the control of bandits and kidnappers. These are people who literally have these communities under them.

How are you going to campaign in such places? Are these people supposed to be part of the campaigns? Can they attend rallies? In fact, can anything happen in many parts of Kaduna, Niger, Zamfara, Sokoto and Katsina States. So this is a campaign that will take place under very challenging times. Then the way the politicians play their ethnic cards is also a source of worry.

In the South West, Lagos will be very challenging for some candidates. The South South will also be challenging for some candidates. The worry is if a particular candidate exercises influence and says: in my area, only this and this can happen; then people from another part of the country will also erect the same barriers in their territories.

In that situation, you’ll have factionalised and regimented campaigns. This might also bring about a lot of pre – election and post – election violence.

I find it difficult to see what kind of campaign we will have even with the commendable efforts of INEC to ensure credible elections. It is not a very cheery prospect for Nigeria, but I’m afraid, that’s how I see. it.

What are the real issues we expect politicians to address during the campaigns?

The first one will be to ask some relevant questions. What are the root causes of insecurity in different parts of the country? How can we secure Nigeria?

These are the most important questions and I hope that Nigerians will interrogate every politician and demand answers. We need to know whether they actually understand the enormity of the problem of insecurity in the country? The second issue is the poor economy. The collapse of the Nigerian economy, particularly in the last few years is phenomenal.

Under this situation, we need a leadership that understands where we are, how we got here and how to quickly rescue the economy. We are virtually drowning under foreign debt , foreign direct investment is drying manufacturing is suffering, our infrastructure is decaying and there are no jobs for young school leavers.

In addition, our oil and gas assets are being stolen and there is very little revenue coming into government’s coffers. So, whoever emerges as President needs to fix the economy quickly.

You can do that by designing bold, robust economic reform policies and getting competent and honest people to take charge of the different aspects of the economy. It is important to get people with integrity to take charge of the rebuilding process.

What about the issue of tension and mutual suspicion among the various groups in the country?

Yes. In recent years, the various parts of the country have drifted so far apart. Now, the only way we relate is by insulting one another. All we do these days is to abuse each other, stereotype each other and blame each other for what Nigeria has become.

You need to ask yourself: Why do we hate one another so much? This is not the Nigeria we grew up in; my generation didn’t grow up in this kind of atmosphere we have today. Is it the system?

Is it the structure? Is it the process of choosing our leaders? Is it the quality of our leadership in the country? Whatever it is, we need answers to these questions because we can’t continue to live under hate while dissipating energies fighting one another. I come from the North and we have a huge number of people from the South living amongst us.

They live in peace and conduct their businesses in peace. We don’t have any conflict but it is very difficult to understand his the northerner gets so much hostility targeted at him in the South. If there are criminal elements among northerners living in the South, we expect that the law would have dealt with them.

These are some of the issues we would like the aspiring leaders to commit to during the campaigns. We don’t want leaders who would shove such issues aside as if they don’t matter. We need to ask them: What are your plans for reintegrating the various component units of Nigeria? How do we reduce the hate and hostility?

How do we rebuild this nation in such a way that I can be a Nigerian and a Northerner without Amy guilt and I don’t have to fight someone because he’s from another part of the country and professes a different faith. All these issues are central to the campaigns and I hope that we will be able to get those seeking political offices to address them.

What’s your assessment of the four prominent presidential candidates – Atiku, Tinubu, Obi and Kwankwaso?

Let me start with the first two, Atiku and Tinubu. These are two Nigerians who have vast experience; the kind of experience that will ordinarily be useful in terms of managing and rebuilding Nigeria. What is going against them is the manner in which they secured the tickets of their parties.

Nigerians saw the huge amounts of money they deployed in procuring those tickets and they are worried.

What kind of leadership are you going to provide if you have to secure or procure your ticket with that much money? Why did you have to spend all these billions just to get a ticket and now you’re about to spend even more for the campaigns to become President?

What is going to be the fate of our assets in your hands if you win the election?

The other concern bothering peoples mind is the motive behind these aspirations. Why do you want to be President? Is it just to satisfy a lifelong ambition?

Or do you have something that no one else on the race has to offer? I can tell you that for these two candidates, these questions will continue to hang round their necks until they convince us of their motives. I think that Nigerians should ask them these questions as they go on the campaigns.

What about the other two front line candidates?

I think that Kwankwaso and Obi are options , if properly managed, represents a break from the past. If you see Atiku and Tinubu as the past, Kwankwaso and Obi could be seen as harbingers of a new dawn. But the two of them suffer major structural deficiencies in the way they campaign.

Kwankwaso is very popular in some parts of the North, but he is substantially limited in terms of access to some parts of the country. In the case of Obi, he had a huge level of popularity among the young people, especially people from the South Eastern part of the country. But his liability is the manner in which those who want to campaign for him are going about it.

They raise the issues of his identity and his faith above everything else. The problem is that people have not been able to see in him, a politician who would say: trust me, I can solve the problems of this country. He doesn’t have the structures but when you raise that issue, they will tell you that his followers are the structure. Unfortunately, these followers are not going to be members of the National Assembly, so they cannot protect his back.

They are not going to be governors who are immensely powerful so they cannot give him the necessary political support to change this country.

So, just targeting the Presidency and not paying attention to what it takes to sustain the Presidency is not the way to go about it. I also suspect that his immediate base might not be in support of him.

You mean the South-East?

Yeah. There’s a lot of hostility towards him there because some people think he’s pulling the Igbo in the direction they don’t want to go. They will fight him.

There is also a generation of Igbo politicians who may be thinking that if Obi becomes President, they are retired. So, they don’t want him to succeed.

In your own estimation, is there any among these four that looks like the kind of person that fits the bill considering the tasks ahead?

You asked me to assess four of them and that’s what I’ve just done. But if we have to end with any one of them, then such a person needs to understand that he will be leading a country desperately in need of quality leadership.

He must understand that all parts of the country need assurances of equal attention and that they can survive the next four or eight years without their poor fortunes getting worse. What’s your view about Afenifere’s recent adoption of Peter Obi as their preferred candidate in the forthcoming election?

Well, the Afenifere and Northern Elders Forum are both friends and foes. We cross swords from time to time. I think it is within their right to say they’ve thrown their weight behind a candidate. The question is: how much of that weight matters?

For a politician like Obi, it means a lot and to be fair to Afenifere, they didn’t just wake up today to say they want the Presidency to go to the South-East. But we are aware that there are pressures both within Afenifere and in the South-West on the position the group has taken on the forthcoming election. Would the NEF, at any point, endorse any of these candidates?

A: If it becomes necessary that we do so, we will do so. What we will not do is to simply endorse a candidate just because he us a northerner. Among the four you and I have been talking about, there are two northerners – Atiku and Kwankwaso.

It will be wrong politics for us to single out one of them and say he is our man. This is why we have devised a system if rigorously interrogating all the candidates, northern or southern, who agree to sit with us for consultations. We will rigorously interrogate them to find out whether they understand the problems of the North and what to do about them.

Perhaps, at the end of our assessment, we may openly or otherwise endorse a candidate whom we think will best serve the interest of the North. But, we will not allow where a candidate comes from or his faith to determine whom we will support.

When we decide, we will not see faith, we will not see region, we will see competence and we will have the assurance that the candidate understands the problems of Nigeria. When we do that we will not owe anybody any apology.

How much of this interrogation did the NEF bring to the candidacy of the current President (Buhari) before you supported him in 2015?

Or you didn’t subject him to this screening?

I’m afraid, you’re right; we didn’t.

Why?

Let me remind you, President Muhammadu Buhari was a General of the Nigerian Army, a former Head of State and later Chairman of the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF).

He was an upright man. We didn’t see any evidence of corruption around him. We knew he had two houses, one in Kaduna and one in Daura. When he retired from the military service, he went back to his town in Daura and later came back to Kaduna.

There was nothing in him that suggested he was corrupt and the fight against corruption is central for us.

People underrate how much Nigerians hate corruption. We hate corruption even though we all indulge in it. Buhari’s selling point substantially was that he wasn’t corrupt and wouldn’t allow corruption. The second point was that: This is a northerner who should understand Boko Haram.

This is a General who fought in the civil war and later commanded a division of the Nigeria Army, therefore we felt he could handle Boko Haram. Of course at that time, bombing us left, right and centre. So when he said: ‘If you elect me, I will deal with corruption; I will finish Boko Haram in no time; I will fix the economy and I will not encourage corruption, we saw him as the right man for the job.’

I admit that we all got carried away. We, in the North, had very rigorous debate on whether we should support. In the long run, what actually swayed us to support him was that we felt that no matter how bad he was, he was better than Jonathan. Unfortunately for Jonathan, he was the sitting President so we could see his weaknesses.

But it was difficult to see Buhari’s weaknesses until it was too late. Like they say, if you want to see the real character of a person, give him power. So we didn’t interrogate him and this is why we are trying to do that now.

Would it be right to say that this was the so called mistake of 2015?

If it is a failure, we failed but we genuinely believed at that time that he was going to fix the country. In fact, we also wanted him to get good people – sound, competent hands – to help him run the economy, security and not just treat the Presidency as a personal asset that he got from the Nigerian people. He treats this country as if it is his own. He comes out when he wants and goes in when he wants. He can do whatever he wants at any time.

You don’t run a country like that and that’s what we are trying to prevent in the coming dispensation. What we are trying to do in the little way we can, is to ensure that we don’t have another Buhari taking over from him.

Now, given the kind of candidates on parade and the political dynamics at play, how are you sure we are not going to end up with another like him?

Well, we don’t have any other choice but to select from the pool made available to us by the political parties and the Independent National Electoral Commission. We have eighteen presidential candidates to choose from and we cannot invent another set of candidates.

So, the door is closed and the best option is to select the one that has the best qualities. It has to be a competent candidate who is prepared to lead with honesty and integrity. We don’t want a corrupt leader because a corrupt leader will allow corruption. Even a non-corrupt leader could also allow corruption, like we are seeing now under Buhari. Nobody is good enough to run this country alone. A good leader should recruit competent hands to work with him to achieve the goals. Buhari had has the same ministers for the last seven years.

Except for a minor reshuffle at the end of the first term, he had retained virtually every one of them. That tells you they are operating at his standard. He wants a cabinet that reflects him and if his standard is on the floor, they will sit on the floor. If he raises his standard, a lot of these people will not be there.

But he’s incapable of raising any standard because as far as he’s concerned, he has done his best for Nigeria. Even though that is not good enough for many Nigerians, he is sitting out his time. In the meantime, the country is degenerating. A nation doesn’t stand still. Every day you don’t make progress, you regress.

On a final note, what is your advice to Nigerians and the political actors as they go into the campaigns and election season?

I see a very tough time for Nigerians. We are coming through a very difficult eight years under a President who has lowered the qualities and standards of leadership. I see dangers in terms of what will happen in the build up to the elections and after the elections. I wish to remind those who want to be President and their supporters that it is important to have one country. If the roof collapses, it will collapse on all our heads.

There is no group, no matter what their grievances may be, that can simply walk away; not because the law doesn’t allow it but because of the impracticalities. Our roots are too deep and intertwined.

You cannot just walk away. Nigeria could fail; it’s not failing yet; it’s showing signs of failure; but it could fail if leaders and their followers become reckless. If we don’t recognise that there are boundaries; if we don’t tone down our rhetorics around ethnicity and faith, we might start fighting before the elections.

If the elections themselves are severely disputed, the potentials for election and post-election violence is real. I want to say to all Nigerians that if we think that what we have been through under Buhari in the last seven years has been bad, then what we can do for ourselves is to be wise.

For the same of our children, please exercise some restraint, exercise some discipline and help Nigeria to survive. Join hands with others to put in place a credible and competent leadership that will resolve whatever might be our bitterness and frustrations.

