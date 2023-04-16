Hakimi Divorce Saga: Charley Boy Calls Out ‘Gold Digger’

Nigerian singer. television presenter, actor and publisher, Charley Boy has also reacted to the claims that Achraf Hakimi’s estranged wife, Hiba Abouk, demanded more than half of his fortune during their divorce proceedings.

However, she discovered that the Moroccan footballer has no assets because he had long ago transferred his entire fortune into his mother’s name.

Charley Boy took to his Twitter page to hail the Moroccan international for outwitting his ex-wife.

Speaking further, he said Hakimi’s ex-wife wanted to play smart by filing for divorce and demanding half of his properties, but was outsmarted by the footballer.

He wrote: “Cunny man die, cunny man bury am.

“Dis Achraf Hakimi the football has dribbled his wife wey filed for divorce and demanded half of his property. Hmm, some women sha.

“The woman was weak when the court informed her dat the ‘Millionaire’ husband owns nothing.

“Everything he has was in his mother’s name.”

He went further to mock gold diggers who want to reap where they did not sow.

He mocked “gold diggers,” urging women to work hard for their own money.