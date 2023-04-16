Hakimi Divorce: ‘Women’ll Labour With Men And Gets Nothing, Satan’s Agenda’ – Prophet Opoku

Prophet Opoku-Sarkodie, the General Overseer of Potters City has strongly condemned the widespread commendation of Moroccan footballer, Achraf Hakimi for dribbling his ex-wife, Hiba Abouk in their divorce process by putting all his assets in his mother’s name to deny her a juicy divorce settlement.

The Ghanaian preacher who spoke on Sunday in a viral video shared his opinion from a scriptural perspective on the divorce case.

The prophet stated that the ideology is an agenda of satan which is gradually spreading in marriages during his sermon.

He, however, argued that this agenda is demonic and intentional to put women at a loss when leaving marriage after labouring with their husbands. He added that the bible’s message about marriage is for a man to leave his parents and be with his wife, but he’s still with his mother.

He said, “Today, I was reading something; one footballer, his wife wanted to leave him, everything is for the mother. Everybody can say, but do you know something?

“It means that the covenant between him and his mother has not been broken. I won’t go into the details. But there are things you read that you celebrate, but not like this one.

“Do you know what the devil is putting in the air now? That thing satan has spread is going to make a lot of women labour with men and get nothing.

“You see, a man will leave his father…It’s a spiritual contradiction with scripture that Christians are even celebrating it.

“A man will leave his father and mother and be cliff to his wife. So, whatever they labour for is for the two of them.”

The clergyman added that a time will come when satan will program men to start willing their properties to their mothers.