Hakimi Registers All Assets In Mother’s Name, Throws Wife In Shock

Moroccan footballer, Achraf Hakimi and his wife, Hiba Abouk who got married in 2020 have been divorced over alleged infidelity.

Recall that both love birds courted in 2018 before they finally decide to walk through the aisle in 2020.

The marriage has, however, produced two children, two boys to be precise before the sudden divorce in March 2023.

New Telegraph reports that Abouk who took to the court for divorce wanted the judge presiding over the case to separate the assets and divide them in court.

After approaching the apex court to seek the dissolution of their marriage and demanded half of Hakimi’s property in a divorce settlement, she was, however, shocked to discover that he had no assets.

However, Hakimi had registered all his properties and assets under his mother, Sadia Mouth’s name.

When the court agreed to share the assets, they realised that the Paris St-Germain footballer had no assets and neither did the bank.

According to the stades football club, Ashraf Hakimi had put all his fortune in his mother’s name a long time ago.

