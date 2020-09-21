Halep beats Muguruza to reach Rome Masters’ final

World number two Simona Halep stayed on course to win her first Italian Open title after beating Garbine Muguruza 6-3 4-6 6-4 in the semi-finals in Rome.

Top seed Halep, 28, overpowered her 26-year-old opponent in the first set.

The pair then traded several breaks in the second set before Spain’s Muguruza forced a decider. Romania’s Halep edged the third set and will play Marketa Vondrousova or a Karolína Pliskova in her third Italian Open final appearance on Monday.

Australian Open runner-up Muguruza, who beat Britain’s Johanna Konta in the quarterfinals, took a medical time-out at the end of the first set and appeared to be moving more freely afterwards

