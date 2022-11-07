News

Half Salary: Gbajabiamila appeals to ASUU for calm, says Buhari will intervene

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to remain calm in view of their latest outcry over the reported half payment of their salaries by the Federal Government.

In a statement he personally signed in Abuja on Monday, the Speaker noted that efforts to find lasting solutions to the concerns frequently raised by ASUU were on, noting that President Muhammadu Buhari has indicated interest to wade into the latest concerns raised by the union.

“When the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) called off their industrial action three weeks ago, it meant that academic activities could resume in our nation’s public universities, and students could return to their academic pursuits after the prolonged interruption. This decision was rightly heralded nationwide as the correct decision.

“Since then, the executive and the House of Representatives have worked to address the issues that led to the strike. We are currently working on the 2023 appropriations bill, which includes N170 billion to provide a level of increment in the welfare package of university lecturers.

“The bill also includes additional N300 billion revitalisation funds to improve the infrastructure and operations of federal universities.

“Furthermore, the House of Representatives has convened the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other stakeholders to facilitate the adoption of elements of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS). This effort is being supervised by the chairman of the House Committee on Tertiary Education, Rep. Aminu Suleiman.”

 

