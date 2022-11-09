Half Salary: Return to classroom, UNIJOS VC pleads with lecturers

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, Prof Ishaya Tanko, has pleaded with members of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Unijos Chapter, to consider the plights of students and their parents and returned to lecture room. It would be recalled that there was a directive by ASUU, Unijos, tostayathome, pending the payment of their withheld salaries by the Federal Government.

The lecturers had opted to teach students from home, due to the financial constraintsfacedbytheacademic staff. But, speaking in Jos, yesterday, Tanko said the lecturers of the institution have not gone on strike but decided to teach students from home. The vice chancellor explained that to the best of the management’s knowledge, the academic staff decided to teach from their homes, and not that they had gone on strike. The vice chancellor further explained: “We have presentedattheSenatethatif, for instance, thelecturersarenot paid when academic activitiesresumed, weplanned that they can continue with their academic activities virtually.

“The Senate has adopted that where academic staff found it difficult as a result of lack of payment of salaries; they can do their lectures fromhome, usingtechnology. And we have put in all plans concerningvirtualplatforms toensurebothacademic staff and students can engage. “That is my understandingof theactionof theASUU chapter of the University of Jos, whichisinlinewithwhat the Senate of the university has approved with respect to staying at home because of the difficulties of transporting themselves to the university.” Prof Tanko urged the Federal Government to reconsider its “no work no pay policy” as the work of the academic staff was beyond teaching in classrooms, but included research and communityservices, whichhebelieved the lecturers engaged insuchactivitiesevenduring the prolonged strike. He further appealed to the varsitychapterof ASUUtobe compassionatewithstudents and resume lectures.

The University of Jos chapter had declared on Friday that its members would not return to the lecture theatreunlessthelastagreement reached was adhered to. Tanko said that the lecturers neededto return to lecture theatresto preventuniversity education from total collapse. He pleaded with the union to consider the plight of students and parents and sheathe their swords for the growth of education in the country. “ASUU should please be considerate and compassionatewithstudentsandparents, and return to the classroom. The VC expressed dismay over the remuneration and condition of service of lecturers in Nigerian universities as poor when compared with their counterparts in other climes.

