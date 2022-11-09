News Top Stories

HALF SALARY: We’re not casual workers, ASUU tells FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

…says pro-rata payment contravenes all known rules of engagement

…appeals for understanding of students, parents, others

Disturbed by the pro-rata principle deployed in the payment of its members, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said they were not casual workers as the recent treatment by the Federal Government implies. ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, in a statement released on Tuesday in Abuja after a marathon National Executive Council meeting argued that they were not casual workers but intellectuals who cannot be paid on a pro-rata basis. While considering the option of challenging the Federal Government in court for paying its members for 18 days as their October 2022 salaries, he said the so-called ‘pro-rata’ payment was not only an aberration, but a contravention of all known rules of engagement in any contract of employment for academics the world over.

Though silent on whether or not the union would protest the latest development by embarking on another strike, Osideke appealed to Nigerian students, parents and other genuinely concerned individuals and groups in the country for their understanding. He said: “The Academ-ic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) suspended its eight-month strike on 14th October, 2022, in obedience to the order of the National Industrial Court and in further consideration of intervention efforts of wellmeaning Nigerians, including the Honourable Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila. “The action of the Union was a display of manifest trust in the judiciary and other institutions and organs of government to always put national interest above all other considerations.

“This we believe, as a union of thinkers, intellectuals, and patriots, will not only aid the process of amicable resolution of the crisis, but will also set the tone for smooth industrial relations between government and Nigerian workers at large. “Unfortunately, the response of the government towards ASUU’s demonstration of trust was the so-called ‘pro-rata’ payment for 18 days as the October 2022 salaries of academics thereby portraying them as daily paid workers! “This is not only an aberration, but a contravention of all known rules of engagement in any contracts of employment for academics the world over.

“At an emergency meeting of the ASUU’s National Executive Committee (NEC), held on Monday, 7 November, 2022, the Union deliberated on developments since the suspension of the strike. NEC noted with dismay that paying academics on a “pro-rata” basis, like casual workers, is unprecedented in the history of university oriented labour relations and therefore condemned this attempt to reduce Nigerian scholars to casual workers in its entirety.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Obaseki’s victory, demonstration of people’s will –Secondus, Obi

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, ABUJ A

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, yesterday said that the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki was a demonstration of the people’s goodwill in appreciation of the outstanding performance of the governor and his deputy in their first term.   Also, former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, said […]
News Top Stories

NLC warns FG to stop move to deregister ASUU

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has warned the federal government to desist from its perceived moves of withdrawing the registration license of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over non-submission of its audited financial returns for five years. President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, in a letter dated September 2022, addressed to the Registrar […]
News

Buhari’s insistence on grazing routes may divide Nigeria – Cleric

Posted on Author Reporter

  Clement James, Calabar The National Publicity Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Emmah Isong has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to Nigerians by not insisting on creating open grazing routes for herdsmen in the country. Speaking in Calabar on Tuesday, Isong said the any attempt to insist on creating  grazing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica