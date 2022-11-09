HALF SALARY: We’re not casual workers, ASUU tells FG

…says pro-rata payment contravenes all known rules of engagement

…appeals for understanding of students, parents, others

Disturbed by the pro-rata principle deployed in the payment of its members, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said they were not casual workers as the recent treatment by the Federal Government implies. ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, in a statement released on Tuesday in Abuja after a marathon National Executive Council meeting argued that they were not casual workers but intellectuals who cannot be paid on a pro-rata basis. While considering the option of challenging the Federal Government in court for paying its members for 18 days as their October 2022 salaries, he said the so-called ‘pro-rata’ payment was not only an aberration, but a contravention of all known rules of engagement in any contract of employment for academics the world over.

Though silent on whether or not the union would protest the latest development by embarking on another strike, Osideke appealed to Nigerian students, parents and other genuinely concerned individuals and groups in the country for their understanding. He said: “The Academ-ic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) suspended its eight-month strike on 14th October, 2022, in obedience to the order of the National Industrial Court and in further consideration of intervention efforts of wellmeaning Nigerians, including the Honourable Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila. “The action of the Union was a display of manifest trust in the judiciary and other institutions and organs of government to always put national interest above all other considerations.

“This we believe, as a union of thinkers, intellectuals, and patriots, will not only aid the process of amicable resolution of the crisis, but will also set the tone for smooth industrial relations between government and Nigerian workers at large. “Unfortunately, the response of the government towards ASUU’s demonstration of trust was the so-called ‘pro-rata’ payment for 18 days as the October 2022 salaries of academics thereby portraying them as daily paid workers! “This is not only an aberration, but a contravention of all known rules of engagement in any contracts of employment for academics the world over.

“At an emergency meeting of the ASUU’s National Executive Committee (NEC), held on Monday, 7 November, 2022, the Union deliberated on developments since the suspension of the strike. NEC noted with dismay that paying academics on a “pro-rata” basis, like casual workers, is unprecedented in the history of university oriented labour relations and therefore condemned this attempt to reduce Nigerian scholars to casual workers in its entirety.”

