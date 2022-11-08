Half Salary: We’re not casual workers, ASUU tells FG

Disturbed over the pro-rata principle deployed in the payment of it’s members, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said they were not casual workers as the recent treatment by the Federal Government implies.

ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke in a statement released on Tuesday in Abuja after a marathon National Executive Council meeting argued that they were not casual workers but intellectuals who cannot be paid on pro-rata basis.

While considering the option of challenging the Federal Government in court for paying its members for 18 days as their October 2022 salaries, he said the so-called ‘pro-rata’ payment was not only an aberration, but a contravention of all known rules of engagement in any contract of employment for academics the world over.

Though silent on whether or not the union would protest the latest development by embarking on another strike, Osideke appealed to Nigerian students, parents and other genuinely concerned individuals and groups in the country for their understanding.

