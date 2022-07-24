Half Year: Tincan Customs records N274.3bn revenue, N1.3b seizures

The Nigeria Customs Service, Tincan Island Port Command said it collected a total of N274,320,715,179.22 from January to June 2022. This represents 27.50 per cent increase from last year’s collection of N229,321,865,091.16 within the period under review.

The Command also made a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N1, 301,901,685.12. It is important to acknowledge the critical role played by the Customs Intelligence Unit, the Valuation unit, Customs Strike Force, FOU as well as intervention by sister regulatory agencies such as NDLEA, NAFDAC, DSS, SON, the Nigerian Police and others in making these seizures and detentions.

The Customs Area Controller (CAC), Comptroller Kunle Oloyede made the disclosure during a press briefing in Lagos at the weekend.

According to him, the seizures made by the Command includes 145kg of Colorado (Indian hemp) concealed in two units of Ridgeline trucks and two units of Toyota Corolla vehicles, 206,000 pieces of machetes, 640 bales of used clothes, 236,500 pieces of used shoes, 62,500 pieces of new lady’s shoes, 1,670,400 pieces of Chloroquine injections (5mg/5ml), 1,814,400 pieces Novalgin injection (5mg/5ml), 48,850 rolls of cigarettes and 23,800 tins of sodium bromate and baking powder.

Other seizures made include 3,303 pieces of motor batteries found in three containers falsely declared as three units of used Toyota Hiace buses, four units of used Mack truck heads, one unit of used Toyota Sequoia 2008 model, one unit of used Mercedes Benz GL450 2008 model and one unit of used 2011 Toyota 4Runner.

Comptroller Oloyede disclosed that one arm pistol gun, two empty magazines and 300 rounds of live ammunition seized and one suspect arrested in connection with seizures have been handed over to the DSS for further action.

On the challenges faced by the Command, Comptroller Oloyede said at the early stages of deployment due to the degree of understanding of the process most especially on the part of stakeholders, nevertheless, we have been able to overcome them as we put into force Article 2 of the Trade Facilitation Agreement through continuous engagement and consultation with the relevant stakeholders which led to updates and upgrades of the service to address some of these challenges.

“We have also strengthened the risk management structure to mitigate the consistent attempts by some non-compliance agents to abuse the process through acts of commercial fraud such as falsification of documents and forgery of signature.

So far, the VIN-Valuation has helped the Command to archive an expedited clearance process due to predictability of valueassessment, increase in revenue generation, improved ease of doing business, generation of accurate statistics for Federal Government and a host of others.

Comptroller Oloyede gave achievements on export volume and valuation, Tincan Island Command has so far experienced an increase in export activities for the first half of the fiscal year 2022.

The Command recorded an outward throughput in export cargo of 138,246.50 metric tons representing an increase by 73 per cent from 100,500 metric tons recorded in 2021, with an F.O.B value of N100, 447,304,814.00 This also represents an increase of 60 per cent from N66, 294,630,421.00 recorded in the fiscal year 2022.

We commend the Management of the Nigeria Ports Authority for their seamless collaboration with the Command in facilitating the clearance process of export related cargo at Tincan Island Port Command.

He said that the command continues to provide a conducive environment for trade through continuous engagement and collaboration with relevant stakeholders and regulatory agencies of Government.

He stated that the dispute settlement structure of the command aligns with the provisions of the import duty mechanism outlined in paragraph (H) subparagraph (8) of the Import Guidelines, Procedure and Documentation Requirements which allows an importer to take delivery of his cargo in the case of persistent dispute after securing a bank bond, the total duties and taxes payable on the item being disputed.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...