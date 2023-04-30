Arts & Entertainments

Halima Abubakar Pens Appreciation Message To Mom As She Recovers From Sickness

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar who is still recovering from an ailment that almost took her life has penned down an appreciation message to her mother.

Taking to her Instagram page, Halima shares photos of her mother as she thanked her for nurturing her back to health, noting how her reward is in heaven.

She also re-emphasised the great role her mother played in her recovery process, according to the actress, if not for her, she could have been dead by now.

Speaking further, she also extended her appreciation to her fans and followers for their prayers for her mother and her.

Addressing those who are worried that she repeats clothes, Halima told them to manage it until she fully recovers.

She wrote “Heaven will reward you Hajiya. May Jannat Firdaus be your final abode mum like no other… You nurture me back to health….your rewards are more than you imagine.
Ohomori Avo.
Alhamdulilah.
Thank you God Almighty.

PS: A lot of fans were worried that am repeating pictures. Pls, manage till I can fully do all the shooting waiting for me”.

“The love of a mother. Thank you for all your prayers to my Mummy. She sends her love”.

