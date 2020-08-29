Halima Abubakar: Rapists should have their manhood chopped off

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, has said she wants the manhood of any man, who is found guilty of raping a woman, chopped off. According to the movie star, in a post shared via her Instagram page on August 27, rapists are a menace to the society hence the need to have their penises chopped off. She wrote:

“The more we fight against rape and injustice is the more this evil act is on the rise. Protect your environment. Protect other people’s kids. Don’t say what’s my own. “So, many love to say that. Cut the penis off. Rapists are a menace.

To the society#saynotorape#huma nityfirst #ambhalimabubakar.” Abubakar’s statement is coming barely 24 hours after she had dragged a particular group of men, who are notorious for cheating on their partners. The actress advised women to end such relationships as those men are interested in dating men.

Like this: Like Loading...