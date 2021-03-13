Halima Abubakar to fans: Don’t listen to motivational speakers

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, has advised her fans not to pay attention to motivational speakers. The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday. She said: “Don’t listen to motivational speakers for your own greater good, your health, and mental health. Go talk to God, avoid them, and fear them.” Abubakar is one of the most vocal celebrities in Nigeria. The movie star has never shied away from controversial and trending topics. The mother of one who was born in Kano is originally from Kogi state. Her sojourn to Nollywood started in 2001 when she played a minor role in Rejected. Her first lead role was in Gangster Paradise.

