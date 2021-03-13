Halima Abubakar to fans: Don’t listen to motivational speakers

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, has advised her fans not to pay attention to motivational speakers. The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday. She said: “Don’t listen to motivational speakers for your own greater good, your health, and mental health. Go talk to God, avoid them, and fear them.” Abubakar is one of the most vocal celebrities in Nigeria. The movie star has never shied away from controversial and trending topics. The mother of one who was born in Kano is originally from Kogi state. Her sojourn to Nollywood started in 2001 when she played a minor role in Rejected. Her first lead role was in Gangster Paradise.
BBNaija: I hope to become FIFA’s president someday –Ozo
Reality TV star, Ozo has revealed that one of his future plans is to be one day named the president of the world football body, FIFA. The first-class Economics graduate made this known to Saturday Telegraph, while answering questions about his future plans in a press briefing. According to him, he wonders why no […]
Linda Osifo: How I was teased in school over tribal marks
Nollywood actress, Linda Osifo, has recounted how she was teased back in school over her tribal marks. Recall that Osifo, who is a Nigerian actress, media personality and former beauty pageant contestant, rose to prominence after her role in the now rested TV drama series ‘Desperate Housewives Africa.’ In a post shared via her Instagram […]
Don’t compel a lady to accept your wedding proposal, says Ubi Franklin
Nigerian music mogul, Ubi Franklin, has advised men not to continue a relationship after their proposal has been turned down. The founder of TripleMG Record label made this known via his Instagram page on Thursday while reacting to the video of a lady turning down a proposal from her boyfriend. “Omo eh, if you engage […]
