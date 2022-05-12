Halo Financial Services launches into Nigeria Fintech space

Halo Financial Services Ltd, a fintech start-up has announced an innovative approach to help Nigerians manage and grow their money. Speaking at a media round table in Lagos yesterday to introduce the company, the Chief Executive Officer and cofounder, Chidimma Onyeokoro, disclosed that Halo enabled communities to provide financial services to their members. Halo defines a community as any group of people with defined membership and identifiable leadership. This includes professional or trade associations, cooperatives, social clubs, unions, even old boys and girls associations and more. Community members are able to leverage the strength of their union for better financial returns. By focusing on communities, Halo will be able to scale faster. She said: “Nigerians, have always understood that we progress faster when we do things together. From traditional groups savings schemes like ‘ajo’, to communities putting money together for community development projects, even friends pooling resources to help one of their squad. There’s strength in numbers.
Related Articles
AfDB seeks partnerships with Nordic businesses
Vice President for Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialization at the African Development Bank (AfDB), Solomon Quaynor, has said that there are strategic investment opportunities on the continent that Nordic businesses will find attractive. Speaking at a webinar held by the Nordic-African Business Association (NABA), he noted that the Bank’s mandate to spur sustainable economic […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19: CMSCC donates ambulance to FCTA
The Capital Market Support Committee on COVID-19 (CMSCC) has commended the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) for assisting the Federal Government combat COVID- 19 in the country. Acting Director General of the SEC, Ms. Mary Uduk, stated this in Abuja on Thursday when she led other members of the committee to donate an ambulance and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Elon Musk says bitcoin ‘on the verge’ of being more widely accepted
Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday bitcoin was “on the verge” of being more widely accepted among investors as he expressed his support for the cryptocurrency. The comments come after the Tesla Inc CEO’s use of a “#bitcoin” tag on his Twitter profile page led to a 14% jump in the cryptocurrency on […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)