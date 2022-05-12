Business

Halo Financial Services launches into Nigeria Fintech space

Halo Financial Services Ltd, a fintech start-up has announced an innovative approach to help Nigerians manage and grow their money. Speaking at a media round table in Lagos yesterday to introduce the company, the Chief Executive Officer and cofounder, Chidimma Onyeokoro, disclosed that Halo enabled communities to provide financial services to their members. Halo defines a community as any group of people with defined membership and identifiable leadership. This includes professional or trade associations, cooperatives, social clubs, unions, even old boys and girls associations and more. Community members are able to leverage the strength of their union for better financial returns. By focusing on communities, Halo will be able to scale faster. She said: “Nigerians, have always understood that we progress faster when we do things together. From traditional groups savings schemes like ‘ajo’, to communities putting money together for community development projects, even friends pooling resources to help one of their squad. There’s strength in numbers.

 

