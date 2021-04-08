Hamad Rashed Bin Ghadayer throws light on ways aspiring entrepreneurs can excel

Discover the method to excel as an entrepreneur in the equine industry

The equestrian industry can prove to be a very profitable one for enterprising entrepreneurs. Hamad Rashed Bin Ghadayer is an equestrian trainer who has contributed his skills to training horses for championships worldwide. Here Ghadayer shares five tips for aspiring entrepreneurs to build successful careers in the equine business world.

Have a solid business idea

The equestrian industry offers a wealth of profitable business ideas; the key to succeeding in the industry is deciding your niche and dedicating yourself to it. Ghadayer says, “The equestrian industry is a rewarding but competitive one; it pays to know what your profit motive is.” Market yourself

The equine industry has a long legacy. If you want to enter this arena and build a successful career within it, you need to present yourself as someone who understands this industry. Expanding on this, Ghadayer says, “If you want to build your business in the equestrian industry, you need to market yourself and your abilities through networking and self-promotion.” Have a five-year plan

The most successful entrepreneurs are those that are ambitious. Creating a clear projection of where you want your equestrian business to be in five years will help you reach success. Ghadayer explains, “You don’t need to put yourself under pressure but do hold yourself accountable to your professional aspirations.” Create a strong team

Succeeding within the equine industry will take a collaborative effort. Surround yourself with a strong team of people who can help you achieve your goals. “If you build a strong team within your business, you will always have a working infrastructure that will support you as the business grows,” says Ghadayer. Protect your capital

It’s understood that you need money to build a business, but it is also important to protect your starting capital. Ghadayer adds, “Having start-up capital is only the beginning of having a successful business; you need to protect your money with a comprehensive financial forecast plan.”

Starting as an entrepreneur in any business will present many challenges. Still, Hamad Rashed Bin Ghadayer believes that the equestrian industry is worth the investment.

